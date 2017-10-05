Hillsboro hosts McClain for volleyball senior night; lose 3 – 0

Hillsboro’s girls volleyball team hosted the ladies from McClain High School on Thursday as they celebrated senior night and honored three Lady Indians seniors Corrine Ray, Beth Taylor and Maddy Miller. The Indians were unable to capitalize on the energy in the gym as they lost to the Lady Tigers in straight sets 25 – 17, 25 – 21 and 25 – 19

The Lady Indians came out in the first set with great effort and intensity but were unable to overcome the athletic prowess and skill of the Lady Tigers as McClain pulled away late in the set to claim the 25 – 17 win.

In the second set the Lady Indians dug themselves a hole early as they trailed by as many as eight points in the set. However, the pride of the Lady Indians would not let them go down without as fight as they fought back late to get within 22 – 21 before the Lady Tigers sealed the victory with a three point run.

Carrying over from the second set the Lady Indians fell behind early before clawing their way back into the third set before MaKenzie Montavon put the game away with a beautiful serve and subsequent volley that ended with a tremendous attack and kill by Chayden Pitzer.

McClain head coach Taylor Alsop was pleased with her team after the game and said, “They worked hard and stayed motivated tonight. That was a big thing, they just wanted to win today.”

“I know that the girls have had a lot of competition with Hillsboro in the past and it feels good for them to get the victory tonight.” , said Alsop.

Senior members of the Hillsboro Lady Indians volleyball team Maddy Miller, Corrine Ray and Beth Taylor pose with their parents after being honored as part of the Lady Indians' senior night celebrations on Thursday.