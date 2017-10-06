McClain travels to Chillicothe; lose 56 – 0

The Tigers started the game receiving the ball, they did get a few yards before an interception by the Cavaliers who went on to score their first touchdown of the game.

The Tigers received the ball again after the touchdown, trying their hardest to get the ball down the field, but the Cavaliers were quick on their feet stopping their advance. At the end of the first quarter the Cavaliers lead the Tigers 21-0.

With every possession of the ball the Tigers were stopped by the Cavaliers, who seemed to be on top of their game tonight. When the half ended with the Cavaliers leading the Tigers 35-0.

The second half of the game was like the first half with The Chillicothe Cavaliers dominating the game. They ended up getting three more touchdowns winning the game 56-0.

The head coach for the Tigers Jeremy Andrews stated, “With all the injuries and all that the guys played better. Hopefully it will be a better game next week against Washington Court House.”

Tina Johnson is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

McClain QB Justin Osborne rolls to his right trying to find a passing lane against the stingy Cavaliers defense on Friday in Chillicothe.