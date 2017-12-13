Hillsboro hosts East Clinton in varsity swimming Dec. 9 at YMCA

The Hillsboro High School swim teams hosted a meet against East Clinton at the Highland County YMCA on December 8.

The Indians and Lady Indians each took home first place in their respective meets.

On the boys side Hillsboro finished with 85 points while the Astros were only able to muster three.

Britton Haines took first place in the 50-meter Freestyle with a time of 27.52.

In the 100-meter Freestyle Brian Shanahan was first with a time of 1:01.12.

Sevrin Florek competed in the 100-meter Breaststroke event and finished in 1:25.60 to claim first place.

In the girls’ meet the Lady Indians finished with a score of 66 while the Lady Astros of East Clinton finished with a team score of 22.

The Lady Indians’ 200-meter Medley Relay team finished in a time of 2:48.70 to claim first place.

Hannah Haines participated in the 200-meter Individual Medley and earned a first place finish with a time of 3:16.95.

The 50-meter Freestyle race was won by Molly Ferguson who finished with a time of 35.32.

Kenzie Adams took first place in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:24.41.

Cierra Lively, 100-meter Backstroke, and Sam Bullock, 100-meter Breaststroke, took first place in their events and finished with times of 1:40.32 and 1:49.56 respectively.

The Hillsboro swim teams will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Troy Christian High School for a non-league event that is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.