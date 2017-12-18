Hillsboro, McClain, Lynchburg-Clay, Fairfield and Whiteoak face off in bowling action

The boys and girls varsity bowling teams from the five Highland County high schools converged on Highland Lanes in Hillsboro on Monday to face off against one another in bowling action.

On the boys side of things it was the Hillsboro Indians earning the overall win with 2418 pins total.

Lynchburg-Clay claimed second place with a team score of 2300 pins. The Mustangs were led in scoring by Jonah Fenner who scored 423 across two games.

The Wildcats of Whiteoak placed third with an overall score of 2094. The Wildcats were led by Billy Oliver as he totaled 407 pins on the night.

Fourth place belonged to the Tigers from McClain as they knocked down 1838 pins and the Lions of Fairfield were fifth with a score of 1751.

In the girls competition it was the Lady Indians of Hillsboro who came away with the win as they scored 2189 pins in a convincing victory over their cross-county rivals.

The Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay took second place in the girls match with a total of 1811 pins. Lynchburg-Clay was led on the night by Tia McConnaughey who put up 322 pins to pace the Lady Mustangs.

McClain claimed third place as the Lady Tigers managed to bowl over 1699 pins on the night.

The Lady Lions of Fairfield placed fourth with a total of 1520 pins on the night.

Whiteoak rounded out the girls competition in fifth place with a total of 1246 pins. The Lady Wildcats put forth a great effort on the night and were led in scoring by Jade Walker who scored 237 pins over two games.

Hillsboro will be back in action on Thursday, December 28, when both teams travel to Le Ella Lanes in Washington Court House to participate in a tri-match against Washington High School and Miami Trace.

Lynchburg-Clay and Fairfield will have the opportunity to relax over the holidays and will not be in action again until January 4, 2018 when they host Whiteoak, Fairfield, McClain and Eastern at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro.

Whiteoak will take to the lanes again on Wednesday when they travel to Town and Country Bowling Center in Aberdeen to take on the Ripley Blue Jays.

McClain will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Chillicothe to take on the Cavaliers at Shawnee Lanes.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Madalyn Miller watches to see the results of her shot on Monday at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro where the boys and girls teams from the five county high schools took on one another in high school bowling action.