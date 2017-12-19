Hillsboro travels to Miami County YMCA to take on Troy Christian and Dayton Christian in tri-meet

The Hillsboro swim teams traveled to the Miami County YMCA on Saturday, December 16 to compete in a tri-meet. The results are as follows:

Girls results

Hillsboro – 188 points, Dayton Christian – 180 points, Troy Christian – 160 points

1st Place – 200m Medley Relay team A: (Hannah Haines, Brittany Rhoads, Molly Ferguson, Izzy Bourne) – 2:37.06

2nd Place – 200m Medley Relay team B: (Tessa Ernst, Cierra Lively, Kenzie Adams, Sam Bullock) – 3:01.41

2nd Place – 200m Free: Brittany Rhoads – 3:06.72

1st Place – 200 Individual Medley: Hannah Haines – 3:19.30

2nd Place – 200 Individual Medley: Emma Hess – 3:49.16

1st Place – 50m Free: Izzy Bourne – 30.94

1st Place – 100m Fly: Hannah Haines – 1:42.44

3rd Place – 500m Free: Brittany Rhoads – 8:48.53

1st Place – 100m Free: Kenzie Adams – 1:27.78

1st Place – 200m Free Relay team A (Izzy Bourne, Molly Ferguson, Ciera Lively, Hannah Haines) – 2:12.37

3rd Place – 200m Free Relay team B (Tessa Ernst, Abby Harmon, Kenzie Adams, Sam Bullock) – 2:39.56

2nd Place – 100m Backstroke: Izzy Bourne – 1:27.01

3rd Place – 100m Backstroke: Emma Hess – 1:34.47

3rd Place – 100m Breaststroke: Sam Bullock – 1:56.49

2nd Place – 400m Free Relay: (Emma Ahrmann, Abby Harmon, Haven Young, Shaylin Neal) – 7:13.62

Boys results

Troy Christian – 132 points, Dayton Christian – 103 points, Hillsboro – 62 points

2nd Place – 200m Medley Relay: (Britton Haines, Sevrin Florek, Titus Heiser, Brian Shanahan) – 2:13.85

3rd Place – 200m Individual Medley: Bailey Lucarello – 3:28.04

3rd Place: 50m Free: Sevrin Florek – 26.94

2nd Place – 100m Free: Brian Shanahan – 1:01.19

2nd Place – 200m Free Relay: (Brian Shanahan, Matthew Ryan, Britton Haines, Sevrin Florek) – 1:51.96

3rd Place – 100m Back: Titus Heiser – 1:28.57

Information in this story was provided by Hillsboro Assistant Athletic Director Darci Miles.

