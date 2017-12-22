McClain hosts Hillsboro in FAC swimming action Thursday

Wednesday night both the boy and girl Tiger Sharks triumphed once again over the Hillsboro Indians. The swimmers raced head to head and kept the audience on their toes. By the end of the meet the girls sped into first place with a score of 68-26; the boys followed suit with a score of 58-34.

The competition was fierce, but the Indians and Lady Indians were no match for the Tiger Sharks.

There are eleven events competed in by both the boys and girls; of those eleven events five stood out. The boys 200-meter freestyle was swam by sophomore Cody Borsini. He pulled into first place with a time of 2:23.31.

The girls 50-meter freestyle was swam by the girls senior captain Emily Parker. Not only did she come in first place with a time of 27.01 but, she also was one second away from beating the McClain High School 50-meter freestyle record.

The boys 50-meter freestyle race was swam by McClain’s foreign exchange student Ruben Montilla. Ruben is a high school junior from Spain. He finished in the lead with a time of 25.86 setting a new personal record.

The boys 500-meter freestyle was swam by senior captain Avery Voss. He finished strong achieving first place with a time of 5:52.05 setting his new personal best.

The final highlight to this meet comes from the Indians rather than the Tiger Sharks. Teresa Marion, the Hillsboro coach, spoke highly of junior first year swimmer Sydney Spears. Wednesday Spears swam the girls 500-meter freestyle with the poise of a veteran swimmer and demonstrated her will to improve by pushing through until the very end.

McClain head swimming coach Bradley George said, “I was most impressed with the team coming together and seeing their hard work at practice. Several had personal bests tonight and some of them had best swims on the technique side of things. We could improve with taking care of our health and resting, we could also push each other at practice.”

Tiger Sharks senior Avery Voss thinks that the team could still improve despite its success so far this season. “I think that the team could improve on their stroke and their technique in general. We swim a lot of-meters each practice, but technique is definitely something we could work on. Especially those that are new to swimming,” said Voss

Sophomore captain Heather Parker was happy with the outcome of the meet for the McClain swim team. “I think the meet went really well! I think that the relay teams really stuck out today. The girls did well with being supportive of the other team even after our girls finished their races. I think we could improve by supporting everyone more than we already do,” said Parker.

Dakota Parker is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

McClain Lady Tiger Shark Lauren Fabin swims in the 200-meter individual medley on Thursday at McClain High School where the Tiger Sharks were hosting the Indians in FAC swimming competition. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_McClain-Swimming.jpg McClain Lady Tiger Shark Lauren Fabin swims in the 200-meter individual medley on Thursday at McClain High School where the Tiger Sharks were hosting the Indians in FAC swimming competition. Dakota Parker | For The Times-Gazette