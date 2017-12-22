Lynchburg-Clay travels to North Adams to claim fourth straight win 61-52

Lynchburg-Clay notched their fourth win in a row on Friday when they traveled to North Adams High School and took down Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) rival the Green Devils by a score of 61-52.

The Mustangs were led by Eric McLaughlin and Damin Pierson as they scored 22 and 21 points respectively and each canned three triples to lead the Mustangs to victory.

North Adams was led by Elijah Young as he accounted for 16 points in a losing effort for the Green Devils.

The first quarter was a one sided affair as the Green Devils jumped out to an early 12-7 lead before the Mustangs roared back with a 7-2 run to knot things up at 14 after one quarter of play.

The Mustangs took control in the second quarter as they opened with an 18-4 run to take a commanding 32-18 lead midway through the second period. North Adams answered with a run of their own as they scored eight unanswered points to climb to within six points at 32-26 as the teams headed for the locker rooms.

In the third quarter the North Adams boys opened with a 7-0 run to claim the lead with a little over six minutes to play in the third stanza. The Mustangs answered immediately with a 14-4 run, including a Noble Walker three pointer at the buzzer, to claim a 46-37 lead heading to the final frame.

The fourth quarter saw the North Adams Green Devils put forth their best effort but the Mustangs made the necessary plays down the stretch to secure the victory.

Lynchburg-Clay head coach Matt Carson hopes that Mustang fans and Fans of SHAC basketball realize what his team is accomplishing early in the season.

“At 0-2 to start the season, there were a few people around the league who left us for dead. Now we have won four in a row and we are 3-2 in the conference and sitting in second place by ourselves. We are putting ourselves in a positioon to be in this equation the rest of the season,” said Carson.

The Mustangs will welcome the Paint Valley Bearcats next Friday, December 29, in a non-league matchup, Lynchburg-Clay will also hold their Hall of Fame induction that night.

(Box Score)

LCHS: 14-18-14-15

NAHS: 14-12-11-15

Lynchburg-Clay: Walker 1(1)-0/1-5; Pierson 4(3)-4/6-21; Young 2-4; McLaughlin 3(3)-7/8-22; Hilt 1(1)-5; Conner 2-4; Croy 0/1-0; Smith 0/1-0

Totals: 13(8)-11/17-61

North Adams: Shupert 1(2)-3/4-11; Ison 2-0/1-4; Young 7-2/2-16; Shumaker 3-3/6-9; McCormick 5-2/2-12

Totals: 18(2)-10/15-52

Noble Walker of Lynchburg-Clay shoots a three in the third quarter at North Adams High School as Colt Shumaker contests. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Noble-Walker-Three.jpg Noble Walker of Lynchburg-Clay shoots a three in the third quarter at North Adams High School as Colt Shumaker contests.

Beat Green Devils 61-52