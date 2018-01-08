Associated Press boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Upper Arlington (3) 10-0 125

2. Huber Hts. Wayne (4) 10-0 93

3. Cin. Moeller (1) 8-3 79

4. Cin. Princeton (2) 9-0 74

5. Solon (2) 9-1 67

6. Tol. St. John’s (1) 8-2 61

7. Dublin Coffman (1) 10-0 59

8. Garfield Hts. (2) 7-1 58

9. Lakewood St. Edward 11-2 47

10. Logan 9-0 40

(tie) Springfield 9-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Southview 30. Pickerington N. 29. Uniontown Lake 26. Sylvania Northview 25. Dresden Tri-Valley 16. Franklin 13.¤

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (6) 9-0 120

2. Cin. McNicholas (4) 10-0 98

3. Elida 10-0 85

4. Cols. Beechcroft (3) 8-1 76

5. Cin. Indian Hill (1) 8-0 71

6. Mentor Lake Cath. 8-0 67

7. Parma Hts. Holy Name 8-0 56

8. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 9-0 45

9. Proctorville Fairland 8-3 35

10. Trotwood-Madison 6-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Eastmoor 33. Cin. Hughes 32. Akr. SVSM (1) 31. Cin. Summit Country Day 29. Gallipolis Gallia 23. Poland Seminary (1) 21. Zanesville 13. Chillicothe Unioto 12.¤

DIVISION III

1. Cols. Ready 10-0 109

2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 10-0 106

3. Versailles (4) 10-0 101

4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 9-0 99

5. Cin. Deer Park 9-0 72

6. Oregon Stritch (1) 10-1 71

7. Oak Hill (3) 10-0 70

8. Leavittsburg Labrae (2) 7-0 57

9. Galion Northmor 10-1 30

10. Anna 9-2 27

(tie) Archbold 7-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Country Day 25. Belmont Union Local 24. Gahanna Cols. Academy 21. N. Lima S. Range (2) 20. Tipp City Bethel 15.¤

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (8) 10-0 127

2. McDonald (1) 8-1 94

3. Hannibal River (3) 9-0 83

4. Spring. Cath. Cent. 9-1 76

5. Tol. Christian 9-1 63

6. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 8-2 56

7. Tree of Life 8-1 49

8. Minster 5-2 48

9. Mansfield St. Peter’s (3) 11-0 39

(tie) Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 9-2 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 24. Strasburg-Franklin 21. Ottoville 21. Sarahsville Shenandoah 16. Shekinah Christian 15. Windham 15. Pettisville 15. Cornerstone Christian 15.

