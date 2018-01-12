Lynchburg-Clay senior Kyle Luneke signs letter of intent to play soccer for Ohio Christian University

Lynchburg-Clay senior Kyle Luneke will attend Ohio Christian University in Circleville and will play soccer after signing a letter of intent to play for the Trailblazers on the NAIA level.

Luneke finished his senior season at Lynchburg-Clay on October 26, 2017 when the Mustangs lost in the District final match to South Webster by a score of 4-3.

Kyle scored 73 total goals during his four years on the varsity team at Lynchburg-Clay and was a member of three teams that made it to the District final match in the Southeast district.

Lynchburg-Clay head coach Dennis West had nothing but good things to say about Luneke. “Kyle spent a lot of time practicing on off days. It was not unusual to see him out here on the weekend or on days we did not have practice, he would be out there working out by himself,” said West.

“He has made a vast improvement from when he came in as a freshman. Last year, as a junior, he was a good scorer and this year as a senior I would put him up there as one of the top two scorers in the Southeast district regardless of division,” West said.

Kyle Luneke signs a letter of intent to play soccer for Ohio Christian University. Front row (l-r): Jill Luneke (Mother) and Kyle. Back row (l-r) Dennis West (Mustangs head coach) and Josh Murton (OCU head coach). http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Luneke-Signs.jpg Kyle Luneke signs a letter of intent to play soccer for Ohio Christian University. Front row (l-r): Jill Luneke (Mother) and Kyle. Back row (l-r) Dennis West (Mustangs head coach) and Josh Murton (OCU head coach). Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette