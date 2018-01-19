Fairfield ladies improve to 5-2 in SHAC play with 64-41 win over Fayetteville

Fairfield’s Lady Lions traveled to Fayetteville on Thursday evening and beat SHAC rivals the Lady Rockets by a score of 64-41.

Grace Shope led the way for the girls from Highland County as she led all scorers with 26 points.

Samara Cannon and Blake Adams also contributed double figures in the scoring column for the Lady Lions as they score 15 and 12 points respectively.

Fayetteville was led by Hannah Whederhold as she scored 15 points on the night.

The Lady Lions took control of the game in the second quarter when they outscored the Lady Rockets by 12 to extend their 18-10 first quarter lead to a 20 point, 36-16, halftime cushion.

Fayetteville’s girls put up a valiant effort in the third quarter as they outscored Fairfield 15-9 to cut the lead to 14 points as the teams prepared for the final period.

Fairfield was able to regain their composure in the fourth quarter and put up nine more points than their opponents to push the score to its final at 64-41.

Lady Lions head coach Chad Hamilton was pleased with the win following extended time off because of inclement weather over the last week and said, “It was a good win for us.”

The win improves the Lady Lions overall record to 9-3 on the season. The team will be in action again on Saturday when they host Clermont Northeastern in a non-conference match-up.

(Box Score)

FHS: 18-18-9-19

FPHS: 10-6-15-10

Fairfield: Shope 5(3)-7/7-26; Cannon 4(1)-4/8-15; Arnold 1-1/2-3; Reiber 1-2; Spargur 2/2-2; Adams 4-4/4-12; Barnes 1-2/4-4

Totals: 16(4)-20/27-64

Fayetteville: Murphy 1-3/4-5; Thompson 5-10; Moore 1(1)-5; Whederhold 5(1)-2/4-15; Malone 3-6

Totals: 15(2)-5/8-41

