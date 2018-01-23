Whiteoak hosts Manchester in 70-64 win

The Whiteoak Wildcats continued their improved play on Monday when they beat the Manchester Greyhounds at home by a score of 70-64 in an exciting game.

The Greyhounds came out and executed well in the first half and were powered by Tanner Utterback. Utterback hit two three pointers in the first half including a three at the buzzer of the first quarter to give Manchester a 14-13.

Heading into the third quarter the Wildacats found themselves down 34-29. The Wildcats fought hard in the third but the boys from Manchester refused to go down easily.

In the closing minutes of the third quarter the Wildcats’ persistence and tenacity began to pay off. With the Wildcats down 45-37 Stephen Ross converted an and one opportunity to cut the lead to five. Michael Crowe added a layup a short time later and Trevor Yeager hit back to back free throws to give the Mustangs their first lead of the third quarter at 46-45.

Atlee Carr capped off the third quarter in style as he hit a three pointer at the buzzer on an out of bounds play to send the Wildcats to the fourth quarter with a 49-48 lead.

In the fourth and deciding period the Greyhounds managed to tie the score twice but were never able to retake the lead. The Wildcats converted at the charity stripe in the closing seconds to pull away for the hard fought victory.

(Box Score)

WHS: 13-16-20-21

MHS:14-20-14-16

Whiteoak: T. Yeager 6(1)-8/10-23; Skinner 0/2-0; Hamilton 5-2/3-12; Crowe1(1)-5; Ross 3-3/3-9; Carr 1(1)-5; Rand 5-4/4-14; B. Yeager 2/2-2

Totals:21(3)-19/24-70

Manchester: Gould 4-3/4-11, Pennywitt (2)-6; Combs 4(2)-1/2-15; Utterback 2(3)-8/9-21; James 1-2; Calvert 3-2/3-8

Totals: 14(7)-15/20-64

Zach Rand is fouled in the third quarter as he attempts a layup over several Manchester defenders on Monday at Whiteoak High School. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Zach-Rand.jpg Zach Rand is fouled in the third quarter as he attempts a layup over several Manchester defenders on Monday at Whiteoak High School.