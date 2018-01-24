Miami Trace ladies drop three spot to 10, Washington girls two spots out of poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls. by OHSAA divisions. with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1. Newark (16)
|14-0
|191
|2. W. Chester Lakota W. (2)
|15-1
|146
|3. Pickerington Cent. (1)
|16-1
|134
|4. Dublin Coffman
|15-1
|126
|5. Solon (1)
|13-2
|105
|6. Canton McKinley
|14-1
|93
|7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
|13-3
|56
|8. Dresden Tri-Valley
|11-2
|40
|9. Stow-Munroe Falls
|14-2
|36
|10. Wadsworth
|14-2
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield 23. Mason 22. Tol. Notre Dame 21. Geneva 17. Berea-Midpark 16.
|DIVISION II
|1. Beloit W. Branch (16)
|13-0
|187
|2. Gates Mills Gilmour (3)
|12-2
|135
|3. Germantown Valley View
|14-1
|114
|4. Bellevue
|14-1
|108
|5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)
|13-2
|98
|6. Zanesville Maysville
|12-1
|94
|7. Trotwood-Madison
|11-2
|69
|8. McArthur Vinton County
|12-0
|67
|9. Tol. Rogers
|13-3
|50
|10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace
|13-2
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Shaker Hts. Laurel 28. Washington C.H. 24. London 20. Warren Howland 15. Poland Seminary 13. Akr. SVSM 12.
|DIVISION III
|1. Versailles (4)
|16-1
|159
|2. Cols. Africentric (11)
|13-1
|144
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|14-1
|124
|4. Cin. Summit Country Day (1)
|13-0
|114
|5. Kirtland
|15-0
|96
|6. Waynesville (1)
|15-0
|73
|7. Archbold
|12-1
|70
|8. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|13-1
|56
|9. Cardington-Lincoln
|16-1
|34
|10. Doylestown Chippewa
|13-0
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Rocky River Lutheran W. 25. Elyria Cath. (1) 23. Minford 18. Proctorville Fairland 13. Seaman N. Adams 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Minster (13)
|14-1
|183
|2. Waterford (4)
|10-1
|166
|3. Ottoville
|14-1
|123
|4. Fairfield Christian
|12-2
|115
|5. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|12-1
|111
|6. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (2)
|13-0
|108
|7. Ft. Recovery
|11-2
|45
|8. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge
|9-4
|35
|9. Portsmouth Notre Dame
|15-0
|34
|10. Steubenville Cath. Cent.
|11-2
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dalton 29. Cornerstone Christian (1) 28. New Bremen 27. New Boston Glenwood 16.