Miami Trace ladies drop three spot to 10, Washington girls two spots out of poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls. by OHSAA divisions. with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1. Newark (16) 14-0 191 2. W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 15-1 146 3. Pickerington Cent. (1) 16-1 134 4. Dublin Coffman 15-1 126 5. Solon (1) 13-2 105 6. Canton McKinley 14-1 93 7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 13-3 56 8. Dresden Tri-Valley 11-2 40 9. Stow-Munroe Falls 14-2 36 10. Wadsworth 14-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield 23. Mason 22. Tol. Notre Dame 21. Geneva 17. Berea-Midpark 16.

DIVISION II 1. Beloit W. Branch (16) 13-0 187 2. Gates Mills Gilmour (3) 12-2 135 3. Germantown Valley View 14-1 114 4. Bellevue 14-1 108 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 13-2 98 6. Zanesville Maysville 12-1 94 7. Trotwood-Madison 11-2 69 8. McArthur Vinton County 12-0 67 9. Tol. Rogers 13-3 50 10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 13-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Shaker Hts. Laurel 28. Washington C.H. 24. London 20. Warren Howland 15. Poland Seminary 13. Akr. SVSM 12.

DIVISION III 1. Versailles (4) 16-1 159 2. Cols. Africentric (11) 13-1 144 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 14-1 124 4. Cin. Summit Country Day (1) 13-0 114 5. Kirtland 15-0 96 6. Waynesville (1) 15-0 73 7. Archbold 12-1 70 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13-1 56 9. Cardington-Lincoln 16-1 34 10. Doylestown Chippewa 13-0 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Rocky River Lutheran W. 25. Elyria Cath. (1) 23. Minford 18. Proctorville Fairland 13. Seaman N. Adams 12.

DIVISION IV 1. Minster (13) 14-1 183 2. Waterford (4) 10-1 166 3. Ottoville 14-1 123 4. Fairfield Christian 12-2 115 5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 12-1 111 6. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (2) 13-0 108 7. Ft. Recovery 11-2 45 8. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 9-4 35 9. Portsmouth Notre Dame 15-0 34 10. Steubenville Cath. Cent. 11-2 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dalton 29. Cornerstone Christian (1) 28. New Bremen 27. New Boston Glenwood 16.