Lynchburg-Clay travels to West Union and take down SHAC leaders 76-68

On Saturday Night, the Mustangs had to recover quickly from their previous night’s defeat and go to West Union to take on the SHAC division II champion Dragons.

West Union has clinched no worse than a share of the title, but needed to defeat the Mustangs to clinch it outright. The visiting Mustangs had other plans on the evening.

The first quarter saw a tightly contested back and forth affair, as the Mustangs would lead 16 to 13.

A second quarter surge of transition points gave the host Dragons the lead at the half, 31 to 27, as they outscored the Mustangs 22 to 16 in the period.

The visiting Mustangs clamped down their defensive effort in the third, as they outscored the Dragons 15 to 11 in the period to take a 47 to 46 lead after three quarters.

With the score tied at 63 all after four quarters of play, the exciting SHAC matchup would need overtime.

In the overtime period, the Mustangs outscored the Dragons 13 to five to win the contest, 76 to 68.

Eric McLaughlin led the Mustangs with 31 points and 19 rebounds, with 25 of those points coming in the second half and overtime period. Pierson followed McLaughlin’s tally with 17 points of his own. Raymond Conner also scored 16 and added eight rebounds in the effort.

Rounding out the scoring were Quintin Smith with five, Noble Walker with five and Austin Hilt with two. Hilt also led the Mustangs with five assists on the evening.

Mustangs head coach Matt Carson was pleased with his team following the win. “This was a big team win tonight…guys played their roles to the best of their abilities and we played team basketball. We dug in and made the key stops and shots when we needed to. I’m proud of these guys,” Carson said.

With the win, the Mustangs improve their record to 9-7 (6-5). They will be in action on Tuesday at Fairfield in a non-league matchup with the Lions. Freshmen play will start at 4:30 P.M.

Matt Carson is the boys varsity basketball coach at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Lynchburg-Clay-Gold-Mustang.jpg