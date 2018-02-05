Whiteoak hosts Fairfield in 76-19 home loss

The Whiteoak Lady Cats hosted the Fairfield Lady Lions in an SHAC matchup between two Highland County schools on Monday night.

The Lady Lions were able to start fast going on a 20-0 run before the Lady Cats netted their first two-points. The Lady Lions had everything working on the offensive end scoring an astounding 31 points in the first quarter to take a 31-5 lead to the second.

The Lady Lions picked up their defensive intensity even more in the second forcing nine turnovers and not allowing the Lady Cats to score. After dominating the offensive glass and forcing several turnovers that led to easy fast-break points, the Lady Lions took a 47-5 lead into the locker room.

The Lady Cats had their best offensive quarter come in the third. Led by six points from Cylee Bratton, the Lady Cats were able to net nine points in the quarter. Despite some success on offense for the Lady Cats, the Lady Lions were able to continue capitalizing on second chance and fast-break points to take a 63-14 lead to the fourth.

The final period was played much like the first three. The Lady Lions dominated both sides of the ball to claim a 76-19 win.

After the game, Fairfield coach Chad Hamilton emphasized the importance of a game like this is to work on things they needed to address going into the tournament. Hamilton said, “in the game like this, we wanted to work on our man-to-man defense and in the second half we worked on some zone defenses.”

The Lady Lions will host Portsmouth-Clay on Wednesday night.

The Lady Cats will host Manchester in their final game of the regular season on Thursday night.

(Box Score)

Fairfield: 31-16-16-13

Whiteoak: 5-0-9-5

Fairfield: Shope 10(1)-23; Barnes 5-10; Magee 2(2)-10; Adams 3-2/2-8; Arnold 2-3/3-7; Cannon 2(1)-0/1-7; Spargur 2-4; Reiber 1-1/1-3; Sowards 1-2; Thackston 1-2

Totals: 29(4)-6/7-76

Whiteoak: Bratton 4-1/5-9; Botts (1)-2/2-5; Gross 2-1/2-5

Totals: 6(1)-4/9-19

Spencer Michael is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Fairfield-new-logo.jpg