Lynchburg-Clay ladies hand Lady Lions 59-39 loss

A tightly contested first half between the Lady Lions of Fairfield and the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs on Thursday at Fairfield High School turned into a 59-39 victory for the Lady Mustangs.

Peyton Scott led the way for Lynchburg-Clay with 31 points, including five three pointers, and a key block in the second half of play.

Zoe Fittro gave the Lady Mustangs an extra lift in the second half as she scored all 11 of her points, including three triples, in the second half of action.

The Lady Lions were led by Grace Shope who netted 15 points despite battling foul trouble most of the night and fouling out in the fourth quarter. Samara Cannon had 11 points for Fairfield including three triples, two of which came in the third quarter.

Lynchburg-Clay head coach Whitney Lewis attributed the difference between the first half and second half to a greater focus by her team.

“I think we were more focused in the second half. This is our first game this week and we didn’t put everything together in the first half. In the second half I thought we were more focused and we really tried to stop Grace Shope. Grace is a great player and Fairfield is a good team, they have a good mixture of guards and bigs who can play,” Lewis said.

The Lady Mustangs trailed after one quarter of play 18-16 as the Lady Lions came out and executed well.

In the second quarter the Lady Lions were stifled by the Lynchburg defense as they were only able to muster eight points in the period to the Lady Mustangs’ 13 and trailed 29-26 at the half.

Scott and Fittro came out in the third quarter and nearly put the Lady Lions away by themselves as they combined for four triples and 14 of the Lady Mustangs’ 16 points in the period.

Fairfield head coach Chad Hamilton gave the credit to the Lady Mustangs’ defense and the play of Scott after the game.

“They went 1-3-1 and we didn’t shoot the ball well at all and when you don’t put the ball in the basket you are not going to have a lot of success. Credit to them they played good defense and Peyton Scott is phenomenal. I was waiting for her to start missing and she never did,” said Hamilton.

The Lady Lions will be in action on Monday, February 12, at home in action against Portsmouth-Clay for their final tune up before tournament play.

Lynchburg-Clay’s ladies will also be in action this coming Monday when they host the North Adams Lady Green Devils in their final regular season game

(Box Score)

LCHS: 16-13-16-14

FHS: 18-8-8-5

Lynchburg-Clay: Blankenship 2-2/2-6; Fittro 1(3)-11; Pinkerton 1-1/2-3; Scott 6(5)-4/4-31; Binkley 4-8

Totals: 14(8)-7/8-59

Fairfield: Sowards 1-2; Shope 6(1)-15; Cannon 1(3)-11; Adams 3-6; Barnes 2-1/1-5

Totals: 13(4)-1/1-39

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Peyton Scott of Lynchburg-Clay blocks Fairfield’s Grace Shope as she attempts a fast break layup on Thursday at Fairfield High School. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Payton-Scott-Blocks-Grace-Shope.jpg Peyton Scott of Lynchburg-Clay blocks Fairfield’s Grace Shope as she attempts a fast break layup on Thursday at Fairfield High School.