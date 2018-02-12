Greenfield youth wrestlers have strong showing at league tournament, two champions

The 28 team COBYWA youth wrestling league concluded with the annual league tournament, a double elmination tournament, which was held at Mechanicsburg High School on Sunday, February 11. The Greenfield Youth Wrestling Club wrestled well with two league champions and many top four placers out of their 21 wrestler team.

Landon Daugherty and Kolton Lamb both were crowned as league champions with Daugherty completing a perfect 15-0 season and Lamb not only being crowned league champion but also winning the most pins (3) in the least amount of time (52 seconds total) for all competitors in the tournament, besting Jordan Pender of Triad who had three pins in one minute and twenty seconds as the second best in the tournament.

Greenfield had two finalists that finished as runners-up, Gage Jett and Elijah Walker.

Three young Tigers finished in third place: Kyle Bennett, Tyler Shope, and Dixie Johnson.

Finishing in fourth place was Nate Breakfield, Alex Waters, and Vaiden Miracle.

Winning one match, but falling short on placement was: Keegan Parker, Braydon Weinrich, Quin Whiteside, Dylan Friedhof, Avery Truman, Karli Parker, Josh Smith, Carson Shope, Jhett Watson, and Sydney Whiteside.

Wrestling twice but falling short of victory was Oris Snyder.

The wrestling club will be back in action on Friday, February 16 at the Unleash the Beast Tournament at Huntington High School starting at 5:30pm.

Submitted by Shane Paul the head wrestling coach for McClain High School.

Landon Daugherty poses for a photo in his COBYWA league champion t-shirt on Sunday at Mechanicsburg High School. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Landon-Daugherty.jpg Landon Daugherty poses for a photo in his COBYWA league champion t-shirt on Sunday at Mechanicsburg High School.