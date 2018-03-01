Fairfield ends indoor track season at Marshall University, four athletes on to state tournament

The Leesburg Fairfield Indoor Track Team recently concluded its regular season Saturday, February 24, at Marshall University.

This season athletes competed at Youngstown State University, Spire Institute, Akron University, Marshall University in Huntington, WV, The Ohio State University, and Cedarville University.

Four athletes qualified for the State Indoor Meet which will be held Saturday, March 3, in Geneva, OH at the Spire Institute.

Qualifiers must have times or marks which rank them in the top 24 in the state. There are only two divisions in indoor track, D1 and D2/D3.

Sophomore, Ailean Duffie qualified in the triple jump; Senior, Blake Adams qualified in the shot put; Junior, Brandtson Duffie qualified in the 800M run; Matthew Mangus qualified in the 3200M run.

Indoor Track volunteer coaches would like to thank Fairfield Local Schools for the use of the school van, Fairfield Boosters for their continued support, and generous parents for their support of the Indoor Track Team.

Information in this article was provided by Deborah Mangus.

Fairfield High School’s Indoor Track Team poses for a team photo at Fairfield High School. Pictured: Row 1 L to R: Sarah Young, Chloe Barber, Blake Adams, Ailean Duffie, Meadow Cunningham, Mikayla Griffith, Paige Teeters. Row 2 L to R: Tristan Victor, Nick Price, Wyatt Fent, Brandtson Duffie, Andrew Davis, Bennett Hodson, Matthew Mangus. Not Pictured: Bryce Posey. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Fairfield-2018-Indoor-track.jpg Fairfield High School’s Indoor Track Team poses for a team photo at Fairfield High School. Pictured: Row 1 L to R: Sarah Young, Chloe Barber, Blake Adams, Ailean Duffie, Meadow Cunningham, Mikayla Griffith, Paige Teeters. Row 2 L to R: Tristan Victor, Nick Price, Wyatt Fent, Brandtson Duffie, Andrew Davis, Bennett Hodson, Matthew Mangus. Not Pictured: Bryce Posey. Submitted photo

Four athletes qualify for state tournament