Dave and Jodi Hilliard “Fans of the Game” in Goodyear at Reds Spring training

Dave (left) and Jodi Hilliard are pictured at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizone on Tuesday taking in the Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians. Dave and Jodi were named the “Fans of the game” and had an opportunity to win a new car if the Reds hit a grand slam against the Indians. The Hilliards formerly were teachers in the Hillsboro City School District and are now retired. Dave is the varsity girls golf coach for Hillsboro High School and is the voice of Hillsboro varsity sports for WSRW 101.5.

