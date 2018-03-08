Hillsboro’s Lane Cluff falls via pin in first match, can advance to second day with win in second match

Hillsboro junior Lane Cluff (45-4) traveled to The Jerome Schottenstein Center on the campus of the Ohio State University to take part in the 2018 Division II Individual State Wrestling tournament.

Lane took on Travis Kuttler in his opening round match at the State level. Kuttler entered the match with a 41-7 record on the year and advanced to the State tournament courtesy of a third place finish in the District tournament held in Claymont.

The Hillsboro junior was unable to gain any momentum against Kuttler and was pinned in 1:09. Cluff has the opportunity to advance to the second day of the tournament if he can overcome Bobby Grothjan of Lima Shawnee in the consolation bracket. Grothjan was 31-6 on the year entering the State tournament and lost to Jack DelGarbino via a 13-0 major decision in the first round.

Cluff returned to the Schottenstein Center for the second year in a row. Cluff lost in the opening round of the 2017 tournament and subsequently lost in his first match in the consolation bracket to finish his first trip to the State tournament 0-2.

In the sectional tournament Cluff started his run to the State tournament with a 4-2 decision over Circleville’s Benito Guerrero. Cluff continued his strong sectional showing in his second match when he pinned Colton McNichols of Washington High School in 59 seconds.

The lone Indian wrestler to win a Sectional Championship, Cluff defeated Alex White of Westfall by a 4-2 decision and earned the right to advance to the District tournament.

The District tournament, held at Wilmington High School, saw Cluff win his first match by pinning Sam Homan of Alter in 4:35. In his second match of the District tournament Cluff was able to beat Andrew Arnold of Goshen by a 4-1 decision.

In the semi-final match Cluff advanced with a default victory over Alex Coleman of Ross. In the district final match Cluff lost to Conner Barton of Wilmington courtesy of an 8-3 decision. Cluff earned the right to advance to the Individual State tournament with his runner up finish at the District level.

Can advance with win in second match