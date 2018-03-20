Cabela’s King Kat Tournament to hold competition at Rocky Fork Lake in May

The Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail will hit the waters of Rocky Fork Lake at Hillsboro, Ohio, May 5, 2018. This is the opportunity for catfish anglers to compete for cash, prizes and a chance to advance to the King Kat Classic Championship. This year’s Classic Championship will be held September 14 & 15, 2018 on the Ohio River at Jeffersonville, Indiana and will have a guaranteed payout of $110,000 in cash and prizes. Be sure to check out our website at: www.kingkatusa.com and like our King Kat Facebook Page. Both sites contain new and exciting information on our events along with special information for catfish anglers everywhere.

“I first started talking with the King Kat Tournament Director, Jeremy Coe in June 2017. He and a Highland County King Kat Angler, Vince Nadosky, presented the idea of bringing a King Kat tournament to Rocky Fork Lake. Coe explained that they like to add several new lakes each year to the tournament trail. Unique to adding Rocky Fork Lake, was the fact that this event would be the first King Kat Tournament on an Ohio Lake. At the time, the Rocky Fork Lake grant was in full swing and the Visitors Bureau saw this as a great opportunity to showcase the lake on a national scale. Our local sponsors agreed and we want to thank them for making this event possible” explained Bryson of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County.

LOCAL SPONSORS:

Visitors Bureau of Highland County, Highland District Hospital, Greystone Motel, Bayview Campground & Cottages, Joey’s Pizza, Buckeye Boat Repair and Mobile Services, LLC and Rocky Road Mini Mart.

In an effort to introduce the King Kat Trail and their National Sponsors to new markets, Cabela’s have designed the tournament weekends and the tournaments to reach a diverse market and maximize exposure for their National Sponsors. We are excited to host the following National Sponsors at Rocky Fork Lake:

NATIONAL SPONSORS:

Cabela’s, Adventure Products EGO Nets, RigRap, B ‘n’ M Poles, Minn Kota, Mercury Marine, Mustad Hooks, Driftmaster Rodholders, Gamma Line, Humminbird Electronics, World Fishing Network – WFN, Rippin’ Lips, Cat River Anchors, Sunsect Sunscreen & Insect Repellent, Humminbird Lakemaster Maps, Digital EFX Wraps, Tentology, Gill Rainwear, Catfish Now, Whisker Wear, The Original Clearboard, Extreme Bait Systems and Katfish Clothing.

Registration Registration is available online at www.kingkatusa.com. Late registration will be held Friday, May 4 the day before competition at East End Overlook, 6452 Lucas Lane, Hillsboro, OH from 5-7 pm. Captains Meeting/Seminar will follow at 7pm. Must be a member of the King Kat Association to fish this event. A one-year membership is $30.00. To pre-register go on line to: www.kingkatusa.com or call (502) 384-5924. Legal waters for the event will be: Anglers may fish all of Rocky Fork Lake.

“$200.00 allows a team of two to compete on a National level in this Local qualifier event. This draws more family competitors and also brings in competitors that otherwise would not compete in tournament fishing. Cabela’s further encourage family involvement by allowing a third person on the team who is under 16 or over 65 at no charge explained Destiny Bryson, Executive Director of the Visitors Bureau of the Highland County, and coordinator for this event. “Additionally, Bryson added that this is a boat only tournament, whether that is a john boat, pontoon boat or kayak, your team must be in a boat. The rules do not allow participation by fishing off the banks.”

Weigh-In Site

King Kat events not only draw anglers to compete, they also draw large numbers of spectators who want to catch a glimpse of these large catfish that live in their local waters. Together with our local sponsors, the Visitors Bureau of Highland County invites you to join us at Rocky Fork Lake on May 5, 2018 for the First King Kat Tournament on an Ohio lake and watch the weigh-in.

The tournament weigh-in will be held at East Shore Boat Ramp, 6452 Lucas Lane, Hillsboro, OH. Tournament hours are 6:30 AM until 3:00 PM. All anglers must be in the weigh-in line by 4:00 PM with a 5-fish limit per team. To help preserve the sport only live fish will be weighed in and all fish will be released after the tournament. For acomplete list of rules visit our website: www.kingkatusa.com or phone King Kat Headquarters at: (502) 384-5924.

Sponsor and Host Lodging for this Event

The Visitors Bureau of Highland County would like to welcome all Cabela’s King Kat anglers and their guests and hope they take the opportunity to enjoy the many attractions in the area. For more information about the Rocky Fork Lake Region, please contact Destiny Bryson, Executive Director at the Visitors Bureau by calling (937) 763-7012 or visit www.rockyforklake.com for details about the region. Host lodging for the event will be Greystone Motel, 8190 US-50, Hillsboro, OH (937) 393-1966 and Bayview Campground & Cottages, 11104 N. Shore Drive, Hillsboro, OH (937) 393-3119. The number of rooms may be limited in some areas, so it is recommended that participants make their reservations early.

Free Kids Fishing Rodeo

In conjunction with the tournament the King Kat Tournament Trail will hold the Cabela’s King Kat Kids event on Saturday, May 5 at North Shore Boat Ramp, 11104 N. Shore Drive, Hillsboro, OH. The event is free of charge and open to all youth 12 and younger. Sign up is from 8:00 AM till 9:00 AM with the Kid’s Fishing Event starting at 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. All children will receive a prize just for entering. Bring your favorite rod, reel and bait and show your true fishing ability. All children must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Prizes for winners will be given in two age groups, 0-7 and 8-12. The event is free to all children 12 and under with all participants eligible for a chance to win one of the six, Outdoor Promotions $1,000.00 scholarships.

Outdoor Promotions and anglers have contributed $350,000.00 to the “Kids” Scholarships since 1997. Cabela’s is very proud to be a part of the education process for the youngsters who participate in their tournaments as adult/youth teams and those who fish in the Outdoor Promotions “Kids Fishing Rodeos”. The King Kat Kids Fishing Rodeos are a positive reinforcement of future anglers. The kids event is held in conjunction with every King Kat Tournament to encourage America’s youth to actively participate in the preservation of our lakes, the sport of fishing and their educational goals as explained by Cabela’s.

“Be sure to follow this exciting event on facebook, share with your friends and make May 5th a family day at Rocky Fork Lake. Our host lodging sponsors, Greystone Motel and Bayview Campground and Cottages, as well as the Visitors Bureau have tournament brochures, rules and paper applications available for pickup” said Bryson, who can be reached by email at dbryson@highlandcounty.com or by phone at (937) 763-7012.

