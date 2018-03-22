Frontier Athletic Conference Winter sports banquet

Hillsboro’s Phillip MyCroft, far left, was named to the inaugural All-FAC team at the FAC Winter sports banquet held at Washington High School.
Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest
Madi Marsh of Hillsboro and Maddy Stegbauer of McClain were named to the inaugural All-FAC team at the FAC Winter sports banquet held at Washington High School.
Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest
Hillsboro’s Andrew Louderback, Christian McConehea and Hayden Miller were named to the inaugural All-FAC team at the FAC Winter sports banquet held at Washington High School.
Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest
Hillsboro’s Brook Kier, Maddy Miller and Selena Mingua were named to the inaugural All-FAC team at the FAC Winter sports banquet held at Washington High School. Mingua was also honored as the girls Bowler of the Year.
Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest
