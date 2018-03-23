Lynchburg-Clay softball looking to improve from 2017

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs softball will focus on continuing to build a team atmosphere and improving on their skills on a daily basis according the head coach Michelle Truman.

The Lady Mustangs return three seniors that played on the 2017 squad and the team will be looking for them to provide leadership for the younger players on the team.

“There are three seniors on the team. We look to them for consistent hitting and defense along with a positive attitude and leadership,” said Truman.

In addition to the three seniors Truman expects all of the returning lettermen to contribute to the overarching success of the team.

“We expect all the lettermen to step up through leadership and hard play. The lettermen will be expected to help motivate and guide the new players. This is our second season together as players and coaches. Therefore, we are not starting at the same point as last year but we are still working on building a team and improving our skills,” the Lady Mustangs coach said.

There will be four freshmen on the squad for the upcoming season and Truman expects to receive a boost from them on the field as the season progresses.

“We have four freshmen on the varsity team. We are looking to these players for some pitching, speed, and defensive and offensive abilities,” Truman said.

The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to open their season at home on Saturday, March 24, with a double header against cross-county rivals the McClain Lady Tigers.

Lynchburg-Clay’s ladies will also take on the three remaining cross-county rivals; Fairfield Lady Lions at home on Tuesday, March 27, the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats will host the Lady Mustangs on Tuesday, April 17, and the Hillsboro Lady Indians will make the trip down U.S. Route 50 on Friday, April 27.

Lynchburg-Clay will finish their regular season on Friday, May 4, when they travel to Paint Valley High School to take on the Lady Bearcats.

Coach Truman took the time to invite the community to come and watch the girls play.

“Softball is a great sport and fun to watch. The players play hard and enjoy the game. The team would appreciate any support from the community,” said Truman.

