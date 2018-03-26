Hannah Smith signs with Shawnee State University for soccer

Greenfield McClain senior Hannah Smith will continue her soccer career at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. Shawnee State competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Hannah was a four year starter and four year letter winner for the Lady Tigers, as well as serving as a team captain. Pictured with Hannah are her parents William and Monica Smith and Shawnee State Women’s soccer coaches Aubrey Sherman and Ashley Muhar.

Greenfield McClain senior Hannah Smith will continue her soccer career at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. Shawnee State competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Hannah was a four year starter and four year letter winner for the Lady Tigers, as well as serving as a team captain. Pictured with Hannah are her parents William and Monica Smith and Shawnee State Women’s soccer coaches Aubrey Sherman and Ashley Muhar. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Hannah-Smith-SSU.jpg Greenfield McClain senior Hannah Smith will continue her soccer career at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. Shawnee State competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Hannah was a four year starter and four year letter winner for the Lady Tigers, as well as serving as a team captain. Pictured with Hannah are her parents William and Monica Smith and Shawnee State Women’s soccer coaches Aubrey Sherman and Ashley Muhar. Submitted photo