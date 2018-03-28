Fairfield’s Kaiti White throws second career perfect game, strikes out 9 against Lynchburg-Clay

The Fairfield Lady Lions (2-0, 1-0 SHAC) opened the 2018 Southern Hills Athletic Conference right where they left off the 2017 softball season with an impressive 13-0 victory over the Lynchburg Clay Lady Mustangs (0-2, 0-1 SHAC) in a game played this afternoon at Lynchburg Clay High School. Kaiti White threw her second career perfect game and the Lady Lion defense was brilliant behind her. Both first baseman Lyndee Spargur and catcher Lauren Arnold made diving catches, as Kaiti White would strike out 9 batters. The Lady Lion offense pounded out 10 hits on the afternoon. Molly Thackston and Layla Hattan both had two hits to lead the offense as eight different Lady Lion hitters had a base hit.

After a scoreless first inning, the Fairfield Lady Lions dented the scoreboard with 3 runs in the top of the second inning. Emily Williams led off the inning and was safe on a throwing error and advanced to second base. Layla Hattan grounded out to short and advanced Williams to third base. Lauren Arnold was hit by a pitch and courtesy runner Hayleigh Lowe entered the game to run for catcher Arnold. Lowe stole second base and Emily Williams scored on the play. Molly Thackston singled to centerfield to drive in Lowe. Madi Fox was safe on an error and Thackston would score on the play.

Fairfield scored four more runs in the top of the third inning. Lyndee Spargur singled and Carli Reiber would follow with a double to the fence in left centerfield to drive in Spargur. One out later, Emily Williams single up the middle to advance Reiber to third base. Layla Hattan then singled to centerfield to drive in Reiber as Williams advanced to third base. Hattan stole second base. Lauren Arnold grounded out to score Williams as Hattan would advance to third base. Molly Thackston then singled to drive in Hattan.

The Lady Lions would finish the scoring with six runs in the fourth inning. Madi Fox reached first on an infield single to lead off the inning. Lyndeed Spargur then single to advance Fox to second base. Carli Reiber grounded out to the right side of the infield to move Fox and Spargur to third base and second base. Kaiti White then singled to drive in Fox and Spargur as White took second base on the throw to the plate. Emily Williams was safe on an error. Layla Hattan singled to score Allissa Hester running for White as Williams moved to second base. Lauren Arnold singled to advance Williams to third base and Hattan to second base. Molly Thackston was safe on a fielder’s choice as William scored. Megan Gragg was safe on an error as Hattan and Lowe scored.

Meanwhile, Kaiti White was dominating on the mound throwing the second perfect game of her career while striking out 9 Lady Mustang batters.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Molly Thackston (2 for 3, 1 run, 3 rbi), Layla Hattan (2 for 3, 2 runs, 2 rbi), Lyndee Spargur (1 for 3, 2 runs), Carli Reiber (1 for 3, double, 1 run, 1 rbi), Kaiti White (1 for 3, 1 run, 2 rbi), Emily Williams (1 for 3, 3 runs), Lauren Arnold (1 for 2, 2 runs, 1 rbi), Madi Fox (1 for 2, 1 run).

Kaiti White (2-0) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. Kaiti’s Pitching line: 5 innings, no hits, no runs, no earned runs, no walks, and 9 strikeouts. Sarah Whitacre (0-2) suffered the loss for Lynchburg Clay. Whitacre’s pitching line: 4 innings, 10 hits, 13 runs, 7 earned runs, 2 walks, and 2 strikeouts.

The Fairfield Lady Lions will travel to Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle to play the Tecumseh Arrows Friday, March 30. Game time is slated for 4:30 PM .

Tom Purtell is the Assistant Coach of the Fairfield Lady Lions softball team.

