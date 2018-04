Members of the Hillsboro and McClain track and field teams are pictured Saturday after they tied for first place at the eight-team Circleville Kiwanis Relays with 91 points apiece. Other results were not immediately available.

Members of the Hillsboro and McClain track and field teams are pictured Saturday after they tied for first place at the eight-team Circleville Kiwanis Relays with 91 points apiece. Other results were not immediately available. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Kiwanis-Relays-pic.jpg Members of the Hillsboro and McClain track and field teams are pictured Saturday after they tied for first place at the eight-team Circleville Kiwanis Relays with 91 points apiece. Other results were not immediately available.