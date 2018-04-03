Arnold and Hattan lead Fairfield’s 10 hit attack with two hits apiece, beat Paint Valley 14-0

The Fairfield Lady Lions (3-0, 1-0 SHAC) traveled to Paint Valley High School on Saturday to play the Paint Valley Lady Bearcats (1-3, 0-1 SVC) of the Scioto Valley Conference. The Fairfield Lady Lions continued their impressive play with a 14-0 shutout of home team. Kaiti White threw her third consecutive shutout of the still young season, allowing just one hit while striking out 12 Lady Bearcat batters in the five inning game. The Lady Lion defense again played error-less softball behind White, and the Lady Lion offense generated 14 runs on 10 hits. Lauren Arnold and Layla Hattan led the offense with two hits each.

The Fairfield Lady Lions offense got off the bus swinging, scoring all the runs they would need in the top of the first inning. Lyndee Spargur led off the game with an infield single and stole second base. Carli Reiber and Kaiti White walked to load the bases. Spargur then scored on a wild pitch as Reiber and Hayleigh Lowe running for White advanced to second and third. Emily Williams singled up the middle to score Reiber and Layla Hattan also singled to center-field to drive in Lowe. Lauren Arnold would drive in Williams and Hattan with a base hit. Megan Crum running for Arnold would score on a wild pitch to give the Lady Lions a 6-0 lead.

Kaiti White would strike out the side in order in the bottom of the first inning on ten pitches.

The Lady Lions offense would fail to score in the top of the second inning, but would add five more runs in the top of the third inning. With one out Madi Fox would reach first on a infield single. Spargur, Reiber, and White would all draw base on balls to force in a run and load the bases. Emily Williams reached first base safely on error to drive in Spargur. Layla Hattan singled to drive in Reiber and Lauren Arnold followed with a single off the right field fence to drive home Lowe running for White and Williams.

Fairfield would finish the scoring in the top of the fourth inning with three runs. Carli Reiber walked, Kaiti White singled, pinch hitter Taylor Lawson singled, pinch hitter Ashley Sanderson was hit by a pitch, and pinch hitter Gracie Lawson walked.

Kaiti White would finish the bottom of the fifth inning just like she started the game, striking out the side in order.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Layla Hattan (2 for 2, 1 run, 1 rbi), Lauren Arnold (2 for 2, 1 run, 4 rbi), Lyndee Spargur (1 for 2, 2 runs), Carli Reiber (0 for 1, 3 runs), Kaiti White (1 for 1, 3 run, 1 rbi), Emily Williams (1 for 4, 2 runs, 2 rbi), Megan Gragg (1 for 3), Madi Fox (1 for 2, 1 run).

Kaiti White (3-0) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. Kaiti’s Pitching line: 5 innings, 1 hit, no runs, no earned runs, no walks, and 12 strikeouts. Savannah Smith (1-2) suffered the loss for Paint Valley. Smith’s pitching line: 3 innings, 8 hits, 11 runs, 10 earned runs, 10 walks, and 2 strikeouts.

The Fairfield Lady Lions will travel to Manchester High School next Tuesday as they return to Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. Game time is slated for 5:00 PM .

Tom Purtell is the Assistant Coach of the Fairfield Lady Lions softball team.

