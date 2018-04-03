Whiteoak off to hot start sweep East Clinton DH on Saturday, top North Adams Monday

Whiteoak’s boys baseball team continued their hot start to the season and improved to 4-0 overall with two wins over the East Clinton Astros on Saturday, March 31, and a five inning Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) win against the North Adams Green Devils on Monday.

On Saturday the Wildcats hosted the Astros for a double header that saw them win the first game 9-0 and the second game 8-5.

Evan Brill got the win for the Wildcats in game number one as he pitched six solid innings. Brill allowed three hits, three walks, no runs and struck out six batters. Zach Harless got the save for Whiteoak facing five batters in the seventh inning and allowing one a hit and a walk.

Traeton Hamilton lead the way offensively for the Wildcats with two hits and three RBI. Trever Yeager, Caleb West and Evan Brill all record one RBI each for Whiteoak.

The Wildcats fplated four runs in the first inning to take the lead and never looked back. Whiteoak added two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth to account for the scoring.

Whiteoak head coach Chris Veidt credited the defense of his team as well as their savvy on the base paths for the win.

“Defensively our ability to throw and catch, no errors, was the difference. We also ran the bases extremely well and were very solid offensively with 2 outs and 2 strikes,” said Veidt.

In the second game Hamilton took the mound for the Wildcats and pitched five strong innings giving up two hits, three walks and three runs in the game. Hamilton also struck out five of the 23 batters that he faced.

Brayden Yeager threw one-third inning in relief and allowed two runs while striking out two batters.

Trever Yeager pitched one and two-thirds innings for the save and retired all five batters he faced to secure the win for the Wildcats.

Chase Carraher led the way offensively for Whiteoak with two hits and two RBI in the game. West was the only other Wildcats to record an RBI in game two and finished with one hit and one RBI.

Veidt credited Trever Yeager after the tight victory for getting the save in a pressure packed situation.

“Trever Yeager slammed the door for another save in a clutch situation. Our pitchers are not throwing many pitches and our quality at bat percentages are high,” Veidt said.

The Wildcats were back in action on Monday, April 2, as they welcomed the North Adams Green Devils to Whiteoak High School to make up a rain postponed game from March 27.

Chase Butler registered his second win of the season as he pitched six strong innings and allowed eight hits, one run and two walks while striking out three of the 27 batters that he faced in the game. Mason Lehr pitched the seventh inning for the Wildcats and recorded one strikeout and hit one batter to wrap up the victory for Whiteoak against SHAC rival North Adams.

Trever Yeager and West set the tone at the plate for the Wildcats with one hit and two RBI and two hits and three RBI respectively.

Whiteoak scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead in the game and rolled from there. Whiteoak scored five in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh to round out the scoring on the day.

Coach Veidt said it was a, “quality win against a quality league opponent.”

The Wildcats are scheduled to take on the West Union Dragons on Wednesday, April 4, in SHAC action. The game scheduled for Tuesday, April 3, at Ripley was postponed and a make-up date has not yet been released.

