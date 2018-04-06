Hillsboro boys take first place at RL Davidson Invitational, McClain and Whiteoak also participate

The Hillsboro High School boys track and field team claimed first place at the RL Davidson Invitational at Southeastern High School on Thursday and Austin Goolsby was meet medalist to lead the Indians.

McClain’s Lady Tigers were the highest finishers among the three Highland County girls teams that participated and they finished in fifth place.

The McClain Tigers took home a twelfth place finish and Whiteoak was nineteenth.

The Lady Indians finished in eleventh and the Lady Wildcats were thirteenth.

Goolsby and Mark Gallimore finished one, two in the boys pole vault with heights of 14-00.00 and 12-00.00 respectively.

Patricia Pools of McClain took home second in the girls pole vault with a height of 7-00.oo.

Hillsboro’s Dion Burns was second in the boys shot put with a distance of 45-05.50.

Goolsby took home first in the boys long jump with a distance of 20-03.00 and finished third in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.58.

Hillsboro’s Draven Stodgel was second in the boys discus throw with a distance of 133-10.

The Hillsboro boys 4x4000meter relay team took first place with a time of 3:39.61.

Chayden Pitzer of McClain was first in the girls 200-meter dash with a finals time of 26.92 and second in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.09. Pitzer also took second place in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.92 and second in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.77.

Ty Alexander of Hillsboro was first in the boys 400-meter dash and finished in a time of 52.59.

Lady Indian Jaeleigh Hart took home second place in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.34.

The 4×100-meter relay team from Hillsboro claimed second place with a time of 46.43.

The Indians 4×200-meter relay team placed first with a time of 1:37.14 and the McClain boys were fourth with a time of 1:39.19.

McClain’s boys 4×800-meter relay team took third place with a time of 8:57.52 and the Hillsboro girls 4×800-meter relay team was fourth with a time of 11:47.16.

Hillsboro High School's Boys track and field won the RL Davidson Invitational at Southeastern High School on Thursday. The team poses with their trophy at Southeastern on Thursday night.

Tigers and Wildcats also compete