Fairfield Lady Lions blank the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats 13-0, Kaiti White throws sixth shutout of the season as Lady Lions offense erupts for 20 hits

The Fairfield Lady Lions (7-1, 5-1 SHAC) blanked the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats (1-6, 0-5 SHAC) 13-0 in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference game played this afternoon at Whiteoak High School in Mowrystown. The Lady Lions offense collected 20 hits in the 5 inning contest. Taylor Lawson and Molly Thackston led the offensive barrage with 3 hits each, Kaiti White picked up her sixth shutout of the still young season, and the Lady Lion defense played errorless softball.

The Lady Lions wasted no time scoring 3 runs in the top of the first inning. Lyndee Spargur was safe on an error, Carli Reiber had a bunt single, Kaiti White and Layla Hattan hit into fielder’s choices, Lauren Arnold doubled to drive in a run, Taylor Lawson single to drive in a run, and Molly Thackston doubled to drive in the third run of the inning.

Fairfield added another run in the top of the second inning on singles by Madi Fox, Lyndee Spargur, Kaiti White, and Layla Hattan.

The Lady Lions erupted for seven runs in the top of the third inning on five hits. In the inning, Taylor Lawson doubled, Molly Thackston tripled, Madi Fox singled, Lyndee Spargur singled, Carli Reiber singled, Taylor Lawson singled, and Molly Thackston singled.

Fairfield added a run in the top of the fourth inning as Layla Hattan singled home Lyndee Spargur. Fairfield would complete the scoring with a run in the top of the fifth inning. Emily Williams came off the bench and delivered a pinch hit single to left field and eventually scored following a double by Lyndee Spargur and a fielder’s choice by Carli Reiber.

Whiteoak would put the ball in play, but Fairfield would play outstanding defense this afternoon. Kaiti White would scatter three hits while striking out six batters.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Lyndee Spargur (2 for 3, double, 1 run), Carli Reiber (2 for 5, 2 runs, 2 rbi), Kaiti White (2 for 4, 1 run, 1 rbi), Layla Hattan (2 for 4, 2 runs, 1 rbi), Lauren Arnold (2 for 4, double, 1 run, 1 rbi), Taylor Lawson (3 for 4, double, 1 run, 2 rbi), Molly Thackston (3 for 3, triple, 1 run, 3 rbi), Megan Gragg (0 for 3, 1 rbi), Madi Fox (2 for 3, 2 runs). Hayleigh Lowe (1 for 2, double,1 run), Emily Williams ( 1 for 1, double, 1 run).

Alex Greene, Courtney Gross, and Sydnie Rains all had singles for Whiteoak.

Kaiti White (7-1) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. Kaiti’s Pitching line: 5 innings, 3 hits, no runs, no earned run, no walks, and 6 strikeouts. Courtney Gross (1-4) suffered the loss for Whiteoak. Gross’ pitching line: 3 innings, 15 hits, 11 runs, 5 earned runs, no walks, and 6 strikeouts. Alex Greene’s pitching line: 2 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned run, no walks, and 2 strikeouts.

Tom Purtell is the Assistant Coach of the Fairfield Lady Lions softball team.

Fairfield’s Molly Thackston gives two thumbs-up on Wednesday at Whiteoak High School following the Lady Lions’ 13-0 victory over the home standing Lady Wildcats. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Molly-Thackston-vs-Whiteoak.jpg Fairfield’s Molly Thackston gives two thumbs-up on Wednesday at Whiteoak High School following the Lady Lions’ 13-0 victory over the home standing Lady Wildcats.