Girls of the Cross County Bushido Karate Club continue to succeed

The ladies of the Cross County Bushido Karate Club of Highland, Ohio traveled to Jackson recently and brought home 18 trophies.

Led by Black Belt Nayomie Ludwick placing first in weapons and second in Kata.

Brown Belts:

Maxine Ludwick placed first in Kata, first in sparring, and third in weapons.

Ariel Kibby placed second in Kata, sparring and synchronized Kata. Kibby also brought home third in weapons.

Katelin Hizer placed first in Kata and sparring and second in synchronized Kata.

Green Belt Kassie Edwards placed first in sparring and weapons.

White Belt Karissa Moore placed first in weapons and Kata. Moore also took second in sparring and Jujitsu.

The class is under the tutelage of Kyoshi Rick Ludwick, Sensei Nayomie Ludwick and assistant instructor Maxine Ludwick.

The Cross County Bushido Karate Club of Highland, Ohio provided the information in this report.

The members of the Cross County Bushido Karate Club of Highland, Ohio show off trophies that they won at a tournament in Jackson, Ohio. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Karate-Club-April-18.jpg The members of the Cross County Bushido Karate Club of Highland, Ohio show off trophies that they won at a tournament in Jackson, Ohio.