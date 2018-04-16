Fairfield boys rally from 4-1 deficit, win 6-4 at Blanchester

The baseball team from Fairfield High School traveled to Blanchester on Saturday to take on the Wildcats in non-league play. The Lions rallied from an early 4-1 deficit to win by a final score of 6-4.

Austin Setty picked up the win for the Lions as he pitched a complete game allowing four runs, two walks and struck out four batters.

Fairfield head coach Jeremy McGraw praised Setty for his performance on the mound.

“Austin Setty did a great job on the mound. He did a great job of hitting his spots and keeping them off balance,” said McGraw.

The Lions found themselves in an early hole as they trailed 4-1 after two innings of play. Blanchester scored one run in the first and three in the second to take control as the Lions were only able to muster one run early in the game.

In the top of the third inning Fairfield plated three runs as Tanner Collins, Ethan Grooms and Setty were driven in by Sam Buddelmeyer and Matthew Spears.

With the game tied 4-4 after three innings of play the Lions turned up the intensity and held the Wildcats scoreless over the final four innings of play.

Fairfield meanwhile added a run apiece in both the fifth and sixth innings to provide the final score.

“We bounced back today to beat a very good Blanchester team. I was proud of our guy’s effort. Wyatt Willey and Matthew Spears made two great catches for us. It is plays like those that will give and keep the momentum in your favor. Ethan Grooms continues to swing a hot bat for us. We have him down in the lineup for a reason and is doing a great job,” McGraw said.

The Lions are scheduled to be back in action on Wednesday when they host the Fayetteville Rockets in Southern Hills Athletic Conference baseball action. A game that was scheduled for Monday, April 16, was cancelled.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_FFHS-logo-new-1.jpg