Hillsboro tennis picks up 4-1 team win over London on Wednesday at home

Hillsboro’s boys tennis team hosted the London Red Raiders on Wednesday and won the team match by a score of 4-1.

The Indians lone loss on the day came in the first singles match, that lasted more than two hours, as Andrew Gunderman fell to Telmo Zabalbeascoa in three sets. Gunderman won the first set easily as he cruised to a 6-1 set one victory.

In the second set Gunderman appeared to have the upper hand before Zabalbeascoa came back to tie it at 6-6 and forced a tie breaker to decide the set. Zabalbeascoa won the tie break 7-6 and tied the match at one set apiece.

Gunderman and Zabalbeascoa went back and forth in the third set forcing one another to constantly move from spot to spot on the court in an attempt to force their opponent to make a mistake.

Gunderman led 6-5 late in the third set and had the opportunity to wrap up the win but Zabalbeascoa would have none of it as he broke Gunderman’s serve and forced a second and deciding tie break. Zabalbeascoa went on to win the tie break 7-4 and secured the match win 2-1.

Hillsboro coach Larue Turner commended Gunderman and Zabalbeascoa on a fine match afterward.

“It was a hard fought match. Both opponents played well and hit the ball well. It is just one of those things, we didn’t come out on top. I congratulate both of the students for playing this hard. It was great,” said Turner

The second singles match saw Gabriel Gilliland beat Filippo Bonfanti in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 to claim the win and remain undefeated on the season at 8-0.

Austin Pendell claimed victory in the third singles match as he beat Jerod Coy 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets.

In the first doubles match Ethan Snapp and Tyler Snapp took on Blayze Tipton and David Kennedy. Kennedy and Tipton took the first set by a score of 7-5 and put the Ethan and Tyler in an early 1-0 hole in the match.

Ethan and Tyler quickly regained their composure and proceeded to win the next two sets 6-0 and 6-3 respectively to earn the victory.

The second doubles match saw Devon Gallimore and Aaron Watson beat Johnny Ren and Masataka Ono in straight sets 6-1 and 6-0.

Coach Turner was pleased with the outcome of the match afterward and talked about how this could be a turning point for the boys this season.

“We have been struggling a bit here and there, we will win a match and then lose two. Today I saw a lot of positive things going on out there with the guys. I look forward to continuing that for the rest of the season. Maybe this will give us the boost that we need,” Turner said.

Turner also talked about his desire to see more people come out and support the tennis players the rest of the season.

I would like to see more people come out and see these great matches and this great facility. We have three or four more home matches and I would just like to see more people out here,” said Turner.

