Local baseball and softball scores from the Weekend of April 20

Lynchburg-Clay Softball

4-20-2018 at North Adams

Lady Mustangs 10

Lady Devils 0

Ashley Ernst picked up the win for the Lady Mustangs and struck out two batters over her seven full innings of work. Cailee Elam and Aaliyah Knight led the way offensively for Lynchburg with two runs scored apiece. The Lady Mustangs put the game out of reach in the fifth inning when they scored five of their ten runs.

4-19-2018 vs West Union

Lady Mustangs 24

West Union 4

Amber DeBoard registered the win for Lynchburg-Clay recorded three strikeouts and allowed four runs over five innings of work. The Lady Mustangs were all swinging big bats as they scored eight runs in the second, nine in the fourth and seven in the fifth to make easy work of the Lady Dragons.

Lynchburg-Clay Baseball

4-20-2018

Mustangs 5

Green Devils 7

4-19-2018

Mustangs 9

Dragons 12

Fairfield Baseball

4-20-2018 vs Peebles

Lions 13

Indians 0

Matthew Spears started for the Lions and pitched two innings, struck out two batters and walked two while allowing no hits and no runs. Andrew Dingey pitched the final three innings for Fairfield recording five strikeouts and four walks while not allowing a hit or a run. Layne Morgan led the way offensively with four RBI on the night.

4-21-2018 vs East Clinton

Lions 2

Astros 1

Matthew Spears pitched a complete game seven innings for the Lions, allowed four hits, struck out five, walked one and allowed one earned run. Spears and Cody Gragg scored the Lions’ two runs.

Hillsboro Baseball

4-21-2018 vs Adena Game 1

Indians 3

Warriors 5

Game 2

Indians 1

Warriors 3

