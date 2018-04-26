Fairfield Lady Lions fall short against defending State Champion Williamsburg Lady Wildcats 4-0, classic game features two All-State pitchers

The Fairfield Lady Lions (10-6, 6-3 SHAC) took time out from their Southern Hills Athletic Conference schedule to travel to Williamsburg to play the defending State Champions Williamsburg Lady Wildcats (16-1). The game featured two First Team All Ohio pitchers, Carly Wagers of Williamsburg and Kaiti White of Fairfield. Carly Wagers also set state records offensively in 2017 in home runs (23) and rbi’s (86) for a single season.

It was a standing room only crowd in attendance this afternoon to watch the game and they were not disappointed. It was a classic softball game well played by both teams. But in the end Williamsburg would prevail 4-0.

Carly Wagers of Williamsburg would retire the Lady Lions in order in the top of the first inning. After an infield single by Williamsburg’s lead-off hitter Peyton Fisher, Kaiti White retired the next three batters in order in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the second inning, Lauren Arnold would draw a one out base on balls, but Wagers would retire the next two batters. Kaiti White would answer with a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the second inning.

Fairfield would threaten to score in the top of the third inning. A walk and a Williamsburg error on a sacrifice bunt would put Lady Lion runners on second base and third base with one out. But a base running mistake on potential sacrifice fly prevented the Lady Lions from taking an early lead. Kaiti White would again put down the Lady Wildcat hitters in order in the bottom of the third inning.

Williamsburg would take a 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. But a brilliant defensive play by Molly Thackston to catch a runner off third base would prevent a big inning and any further runs from crossing the plate.

The Lady Lions defense made some outstanding diving catches this afternoon. Besides Thackston brilliant play at third, shortstop Layla Hattan made a diving catch in the hole, second baseman Carli Reiber made a diving catch. But the defensive gem of the day was an amazing diving catch of a screaming line drive by first baseman Lyndee Spargur who also doubled the runner of first.

The Lady Lions threatened to tie the score in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Kaiti White turned on a Carly Wagers fast ball and drove it off the left centerfield fence for a double. Layla Hattan laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Hayleigh Lowe running for White to third base. But Wagers would get out the jam on a ground out to second.

Williamsburg would do what good teams do and add to their lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on three hits.

Kaiti White (9-5) suffered the loss for Faifield : 6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned runs, 2 walks, and 2 strikeouts. Carly Wagers was the winning pitcher for Williamsburg. Wagers’ pitching line: 7 innings, 1 hit, 2 run, no runs, 3 walks, and 10 strikeouts.

Tom Purtell is the Assistant Coach of the Fairfield Lady Lions softball team.

Williamsburg wins 4-0