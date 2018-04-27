Posted on by

Lynchburg-Clay hosts track and field invitational


Lynchburg-Clay senior Ben Bales is pictured during the boys 4x800-meter relay on Friday at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs track and field teams hosted three other schools for the Lynchburg-Clay Invitational.

Lynchburg-Clay senior Ben Bales is pictured during the boys 4x800-meter relay on Friday at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs track and field teams hosted three other schools for the Lynchburg-Clay Invitational.


Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

Lynchburg-Clay senior Ben Bales is pictured during the boys 4×800-meter relay on Friday at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs track and field teams hosted three other schools for the Lynchburg-Clay Invitational.

Lynchburg-Clay senior Ben Bales is pictured during the boys 4×800-meter relay on Friday at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs track and field teams hosted three other schools for the Lynchburg-Clay Invitational.
http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Ben-Bales-LC-TF-Invite.jpgLynchburg-Clay senior Ben Bales is pictured during the boys 4×800-meter relay on Friday at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs track and field teams hosted three other schools for the Lynchburg-Clay Invitational. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU