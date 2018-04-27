Lynchburg-Clay hosts track and field invitational

Lynchburg-Clay senior Ben Bales is pictured during the boys 4×800-meter relay on Friday at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs track and field teams hosted three other schools for the Lynchburg-Clay Invitational.

