Whiteoak baseball loses first game to Eastern Meigs 5-3 Friday, sweep Notre Dame in double header Saturday

Whiteoak’s Wildcats baseball team went into Friday, April 27, with an undefeated 15-0 record on the season. The Wildcats traveled to Paints Stadium in Chillicothe to take on Eastern Meigs in a Southeast District baseball showdown. Eastern Meigs emerged from the game with a 5-3 victory as the Wildcats tasted defeat for the first time this season.

Whiteoak plated three runs over the first three innings of play, one in each inning, and held Eastern Meigs to two runs to take a 3-2 lead after three innings of play.

Despite not scoring a run after the third inning the Wildcats put themselves in a good position heading into the fifth inning with maintaining their 3-2 lead. Eastern Meigs had other ideas in mind however as they scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-3 lead.

Both teams were held off the scoreboard in the final two innings as Eastern Meigs maintained a stout defense and the Wildcats were unable to gather any momentum late.

Wildcats head coach Chris Veidt was happy with the play of his team and expects the experience to pay dividends when the tournament rolls around.

“Obviously not the result we were looking for but overall a great learning experience. Eastern is a state caliber team. Their 2 losses are to #1 Toronto and last years District Champions Waterford. To play this type of competition in this atmosphere (Paints Stadium) can not be any more valuable to us moving forward,” said Veidt.

The Wildcats rebounded the next day as they swept a Saturday double header at home against Notre Dame.

The Wildcats were back to their old habits as they pounded out 14 hits over the course of four innings in the first game as they rolled to a 14-1 win.

The second game was much of the same as the Wildcats cruised to a second five inning win with a final score of 10-0

