Fairfield softball sweeps two from Manchester 11-0 and 11-1

For the second day in a row the Fairfield Lady Lions (14-6, 10-3 SHAC) found themselves in a must win situation to keep their Southern Hills Athletic Conference Championship hopes alive. The Fairfield Lady Lions were dominating this afternoon sweeping two games from the Manchester Lady Greyhounds (11-6, 7-6 SHAC) by scores of 11-0 and 11-1. The Lady Lions offense came alive this afternoon pounding out 25 hits on the afternoon. Kaiti White again was dominating in the circle.

Game 1 was the completion of a game that began in Manchester on April 3rd. The game was suspended in the bottom of the 5th inning with Fairfield leading 8-0. Fairfield quickly retired the Lady Greyhounds in the bottom of the 5th inning then proceeded to score 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning. Lauren Arnold singled, Molly Thackston was hit by a pitch. Both advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Megan Gragg grounded out scoring Arnold. Madi Fox grounded out and Thackston scored. Lyndee Spargur was safe on an error then stole second base. Carli Reiber singled to drive in Lyndee Spargur.

Kaiti White and the Lady Lions defense would blank the Lady Greyhounds in the bottom of the sixth inning to win 11-0.

Eight different Lady Lions had hits with Carli Reiber and Kaiti White leading the way with two hits each. Emily Williams had a double to drive in run.

Kaiti White scattered 5 hits and struck out 9 batters.

In Game 2, the Fairfield Lady Lions now the home team on the scoreboard gave up a run in the top of the first inning to Manchester. Karly Young singled and later scored on a single by Josie Campbell. But the Lady Lions would answer with 6 runs in the bottom of the first inning. In the inning, Lyndee Spargur singled, Carli Reiber singled, Kaiti White singled, Layla Hattan singled, Lauren Arnold walked, Ashley Sanderson singled, Megan Gragg singled, and Madi Fox singled.

Fairfield added 5 more runs in the bottom of the third inning. In the inning, Taylor Lawson singled, Megan Gragg singled, Madi Fox walked, Lyndee Spargur singled, Carli Reiber walked, Kaiti White singled, and Layla Hattan singled.

Kaiti White would close out the game with shutout innings in the fourth and fifth inning.

Ten different Lady Lion hitters had hits for Fairfield with Lyndee Spargur, Carli Reiber, Kaiti White, Layla Hattan, and Megan Gragg had two hits each, and Tylor Lawson, Ashley Sanderson, Jaden Smith, Allyce McBee, and Madison Fox had one hit.

Kaiti White (13-5) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield allowing just 1 earned run in 11 innings pitch and striking out 16 Greyhounds on the afternoon.

The Fairfield Lady Lions complete the Southern Hills Athletic Conference schedule with a 10-3 record with their third consecutive SHAC Championship lying in the hands of others.

The Fairfield Lady Lions will now turn their attention to Southeast District Division III tournament. To prepare for tournament play, the Lady Lions will host the Miami Trace Lady Panthers in varsity/JV doubleheader at home on Saturday, May 5th . The varsity game will start at 11:00 AM.

Tom Purtell is the Assistant Coach of the Fairfield Lady Lions softball team.

