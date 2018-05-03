Fairfield baseball finishes second in SHAC, beat Fayetteville and Manchester on back to back nights

Fairfield baseball wrapped up their regular season with back to back wins against Fayetteville and Manchester respectively. The Lions needed seven innings to overcome the Rockets in a close 5-4 win. Against the Greyhounds Fairfield had an easier time as they cruised to a 13-3 win in five innings.

Tuesday

The Lions traveled to Fayetteville on Tuesday to take on the Rockets in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference baseball matchup and returned home with the 5-4 win.

Sam Buddelmeyer got the start and the win for the Lions as he pitched a complete game. Buddelmeyer allowed seven hits and gave up a home run. Sam allowed only four runs on the night, walked one batter and struck out eight.

Matthew Spears led Fairfield at the plate as he recorded two hits, one RBI and scored twice. Ethan Grooms and Wyatt Willey each recorded an RBI on the night to help propel Fairfield past Fayetteville.

Fairfield head coach Jeremy McGraw was proud of the way his team played coming off of a tough loss to the Hillsboro Indians the previous night.

“I was proud of our guys, I thought we were more focused tonight than we were against Hillsboro. Sam did a nice job on the mound. He had a big fifth and sixth inning shutting down the top of their line-up. Wyatt Willey with two strikes and Ethan Grooms with two outs came up with big RBI’s in the third and fifth. Those are the things you look for out of your guys. Good disciplined at bats,” said McGraw.

Wednesday

Fairfield welcomed Manchester on Wednesday at Fairfield High School as they Lions battled the Greyhounds in a SHAC baseball game that saw the Lions come out on top with a 13-3 win.

Matthew Spears got the start for Fairfield and pitched three full innings. Spears allowed three runs on four hits, walked two and struck out three. Andrew Dingy came into the game to start the fourth inning and recorded the win for the Lions as she struck out three batters and did not allow a hit or a run.

Tanner Collins lead the way for the Lions at the plate with two hits, two RBI and run scored. Austin Setty was also a big factor for Fairfield as he recorded two hits, an RBI and scored a run.

McGraw reflected on the Lions second place finish in the league and the schedule his team endured throughout the season.

“To finish 10-3 and second place in the league is something to be proud of. We faced some very nice non-league teams and I feel like that really helped us in league play. We now have to focus on Huntington to prepare for our tournament game next Tuesday,” said McGraw.

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

In this file photo, from April 30, Fairfield’s Austin Setty throws a pitch at Fairfield High School where the Lions took on the Hillsboro Indians. In this file photo, from April 30, Fairfield’s Austin Setty throws a pitch at Fairfield High School where the Lions took on the Hillsboro Indians. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

