Fairfield defeats Miami Trace 8-2 in non-league softball action

The Fairfield Lady Lions (15-6, 10-3 SHAC) defeated the Miami Trace Lady Panthers this afternoon 8-2 in one of their most complete games of the season. The Lady Lions offense was is high gear pounding out 14 hits on the afternoon. They ran the bases aggressively, played errorless softball, and received another dominating pitching performance by junior ace Kaiti White who struck out 15 Lady Panther batters.

The Fairfield Lady Lion offense put pressure on the Miami Trace defense from the very start of the game. In the bottom of the first inning, Lady Lion leadoff hitter Lyndee Spargur dropped a bunt in front of the Miami Trace third baseman for a single. Carli Reiber single to right field advancing Spargur to second base. Kaiti White hit a hard ground ball to the shortstop, but Spargur was forced out at third base. Layla Hattan followed with an infield single to load the bases. Lauren Arnold also had an infield single to score Carli Reiber. But Olivia Wolfe would strike out the next two Lady Lion hitters to leave the bases loaded.

Fairfield added another two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Megan Gragg led off the inning with a single to the left side of the infield and Madi Fox was hit by a pitch. Lyndee Spargur hit into a fielder’s choice as Gragg was forced out at third base. Fox would score on a wild pitch and Spargur would score on an rbi single by Kaiti White.

Fairfield would increase their lead to 4-0 with a run in the bottom of the third inning. Taylor Lawson would single to right field to lead off the inning and Megan Crum would enter as a pinch runner for Lawson. Molly Thackston laid down the perfect sacrifice bunt to advance Crum to second base. Megan Gragg the single to score Crum.

Kaiti White and the Lady Lion defense was dominating through the first five innings retiring the 15 of 16 Miami Trace batters. Kaylee Hauck tripled to lead off the fourth inning, but Kaiti White would strike out the next three batters to strand Hauck at third.

The Fairfield Lady Lions would score two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Taylor Lawson again led off the inning with a single to the right side of the infield. Megan Crum again entered the game to run for Lawson. Molly Thackston again laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Crum to second base. With outfield defense playing in for Miami Trace, Megan Gragg laced a line drive over the centerfielder’s hit for a stand up triple that scored Crum.

Miami Trace would finally dent the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning. Taylor Dawson led off the inning with a single to centerfield. One out later, Kaylee Hauke hit a home run over the centerfield fence to make the score 6-2.

Fairfield would answer with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Layla Hattan singled up the middle with one out. Lauren Arnold then stepped to the plate and hit a towering home run over the left field fence.

Leading hitters for Fairfield: Lyndee Spargur (1 for 4, 1 run, 1 rbi), Carli Reiber ( 1 for 3, walk, 1 run), Kaiti White (1 for 3, 1 rbi), Layla Hattan (3 for 4, 1 run), Lauren Arnold (2 for 4, home run, 1 run, 3 rbi), Taylor Lawson (2 for 3), Megan Crum (2 runs), Molly Thackston (1 for 2, 2 sac bunts), Megan Gragg ( 3 for 4, triple, 1 run, 2 rbi), Madison Fox (0 for 1).

Kaiti White (14-5) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. Kaiti’s pitching line: 7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned runs, no walks, 15 strikeouts. Olivia Wolfe suffered the loss for Miami Trace: 4.3 innings, 11 hits, 6 runs, 6 earned runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts. Maddie Mossbarger’s pitching line: 1.6 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned runs, no walks, 1 strikeout.

The Fairfield Lady Lions will host the East Clinton Lady Astros on Monday, May 7th to prepare for tournament play. Game time is slated for 5:00 PM.

The Fairfield Lady Lions will begin the Southeast District Division III tournament on Tuesday, May 8th as they host the North Adams Lady Devils in a Sectional semi-final game at the Fairfield Baseball and Softball Complex .

Tom Purtell is the Assistant Coach of the Fairfield Lady Lions softball team.

