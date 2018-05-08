Fairfield softball advances to Sectional Final courtesy of 10-0 win over North Adams

Sectional Semi-Final

Fairfield softball advanced to the Division III Southeast District Sectional Final on Friday, May 11, as they beat the North Adams Lady Green Devils 10-0 on Tuesday at Fairfield High School. The Lady Lions scored at least one run in each inning as they spread their 10 runs throughout the game. Kaiti White and the Fairfield defense were equally effective at keeping North Adams off the scoreboard as they held the Lady Green Devils scoreless in the game.

North Adams had their best chance to score in the top of the first when they loaded the bases as the Lady Lion defense committed two errors. White had other ideas as she struck out the final batter of the inning to end the threat.

The Lady Lions also put in their best inning of offense in the first as they totaled four runs in the inning. Lyndee Spargur got it all started as she led off with a single. A sacrifice by Carli Reiber moved Spargur to second as White took her place in the batters’ box. White smashed a two-run home run, on the third pitch of her at bat, that sailed over the right centerfield wall and hit the Fairfield Local School District Bus Garage with a resounding thud to put Fairfield up 2-0.

Layla Hattan followed up with a double to put herself in scoring position and Lauren Arnold drove her in from the five spot with a double of her own. Arnold scored the fourth run of the inning on a single by Taylor Lawson.

Fairfield scored three more runs in the second inning and added one in the third and one in the fourth to take an 9-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning. The game ended much as it began for the Lady Lions as Spargur led off with a single and was driven in by Reiber after reaching second on a passed ball.

Fairfield will host the winner of the Piketon Red Streaks and Adena Warriors as they seek another Sectional Title to add to their collection.

East Clinton

The Fairfield Lady Lions (16-6, 10-3 SHAC) and the East Clinton Lady Astros met this afternoon in a game played at the Fairfield High School Baseball and Softball Complex before a standing room only crowd as both prepared for the start of the OHSAA tournament. It was another well-played game by two quality teams.

East Clinton picked up an unearned run in the top of the third inning off Lady Lion starting pitcher Gracie Lawson.

Lawson, earning her first varsity starting assignment of the season, pitched well in her three innings of work, but gave way to Fairfield ace Kaiti White in the fourth inning who picked up her 15th win of the season.

Fairfield scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning as Carli Reiber stepped to the plate with two on base and two outs and hit a towering home run over the centerfield fence. It was Carli Reiber’s first career home run.

Fairfield went on to score four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure the victory.

Tom Purtell is the Assistant Coach of the Lady Lions and contributed to this report.

Fairfield’s Layla Hattan slides into home on Tuesday at Fairfield High School where the Lady Lions took on the North Adams Lady Devils in a Sectional Semi-Final softball game. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Lady-Lions-slide-vs-North-Adams.jpg Fairfield’s Layla Hattan slides into home on Tuesday at Fairfield High School where the Lady Lions took on the North Adams Lady Devils in a Sectional Semi-Final softball game. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

Advance to Sectional Final with win over North Adams