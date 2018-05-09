Frontier Athletic Conference releases All-League teams for spring sports

The Frontier Athletic Conference released the names of the spring sports athletes that were named to the All-League teams in softball, baseball and boy’s tennis.

Softball saw Jackson claim the league Championship and the Lady Ironmen were further recognized for their accomplishments with two players, Raylene Hammond and Mariah Ridgeway, earned co-player of the year honors.

In baseball the Miami Trace Panthers and Washington Blue Lions tied for the league championship as the Panther’s Brady Wallace earned player of the year honors.

Boy’s tennis saw the Panthers claim the league title and Panther athlete Matt Fender was honored as the player of the year.

Listed below are the full All-League rosters in softball, baseball and boy’s tennis:

Softball

League Champs: Jackson High School

Co Players of the Year: Jackson, Raylene Hammond and Jackson, Mariah Ridgeway

All league:

McClain, Kaylee Stevenson

McClain, Kendall Pollard

Washington, Maddy Jenkins

Jackson, Jordan Banks

Jackson, Haley Patterson

Chillicothe, Alisia Cunningham

Chillicothe, Audrey Corzine

Miami Trace, Jessica Camp

Miami Trace, Olivia Wolffe

Baseball

League Co-Champs: Miami Trace and Washington

Player of the Year: Miami Trace, Brady Wallace

All league:

Hillsboro, Kelton Anderson

Hillsboro, Luke Magulac

Miami Trace, Drew Batson

Miami Trace, Heath Cockerill

Jackson, Caleb Haller

Washington, Kenny Arboleda

Washingto,n Nick Barrett

Washington, Tyler Rood

Chillicothe, AJ Corbin

Chillicothe, Connor Mathis

Boy’s Tennis

League Champs: Miami Trace

Player of the Year: Miami Trace, Matt Fender

All League:

Miami Trace, Adam Ginn

Miami Trace, John Allen

Miami Trace, Paul Natuschka

Washington, Grant Kuhlwein

Washington, Jordan Behm

Washington, Jack Luebbe

Jackson Blake, Wyatt

Hillsboro, Gabe Gilliland

