Frontier Athletic Conference releases All-League teams for spring sports

The Frontier Athletic Conference released the names of the spring sports athletes that were named to the All-League teams in softball, baseball and boy’s tennis.
Softball saw Jackson claim the league Championship and the Lady Ironmen were further recognized for their accomplishments with two players, Raylene Hammond and Mariah Ridgeway, earned co-player of the year honors.
In baseball the Miami Trace Panthers and Washington Blue Lions tied for the league championship as the Panther’s Brady Wallace earned player of the year honors.
Boy’s tennis saw the Panthers claim the league title and Panther athlete Matt Fender was honored as the player of the year.
Listed below are the full All-League rosters in softball, baseball and boy’s tennis:
Softball
League Champs: Jackson High School
Co Players of the Year: Jackson, Raylene Hammond and Jackson, Mariah Ridgeway
All league:
McClain, Kaylee Stevenson
McClain, Kendall Pollard
Washington, Maddy Jenkins
Jackson, Jordan Banks
Jackson, Haley Patterson
Chillicothe, Alisia Cunningham
Chillicothe, Audrey Corzine
Miami Trace, Jessica Camp
Miami Trace, Olivia Wolffe
Baseball
League Co-Champs: Miami Trace and Washington
Player of the Year: Miami Trace, Brady Wallace
All league:
Hillsboro, Kelton Anderson
Hillsboro, Luke Magulac
Miami Trace, Drew Batson
Miami Trace, Heath Cockerill
Jackson, Caleb Haller
Washington, Kenny Arboleda
Washingto,n Nick Barrett
Washington, Tyler Rood
Chillicothe, AJ Corbin
Chillicothe, Connor Mathis
Boy’s Tennis
League Champs: Miami Trace
Player of the Year: Miami Trace, Matt Fender
All League:
Miami Trace, Adam Ginn
Miami Trace, John Allen
Miami Trace, Paul Natuschka
Washington, Grant Kuhlwein
Washington, Jordan Behm
Washington, Jack Luebbe
Jackson Blake, Wyatt
Hillsboro, Gabe Gilliland
Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU