Fairfield softball beats Piketon 6-0 for 17th consecutive sectional championship

Fairfield’s Lady Lions did it again on Friday night as they took down the Piketon Lady Redstreaks 6-0 to record their 17th consecutive softball Sectional Championship.

Kaiti White got the start and win for Fairfield with a seven inning shutout. White struck out 11 batters, allowed six hits and walked two. White was excellent with runners on base as six of her 11 strikeouts came with at least one runner on base.

When white was not striking them out the defense behind her was making the correct play. The Lady Lions recorded five outs on forces at second to ensure that the Lady Redstreaks were not able to get a runner into scoring position.

Offensively the Lady Redstreaks were putting the ball in play but they were unable to do anything once they got on base. Abby Carter, who was two for three, led Piketon offensively.

Lyndee Spargur got things started for the Lady Lions in the bottom of the first with a leadoff single and was advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Carlie Reiber. White followed up with a single to advance to Spargur to third. Pinch runner Hayleigh Lowe stole second during Layla Hattan’s at bat.

Following a strikeout by Hattan, Lauren Arnold knocked a two RBI single to score Spargur and Lowe and give Fairfield an early 2-0 advantage. Taylor Lawson would end the inning with a fly ball to the Piketon centerfielder.

After a quiet second inning the Lady Lions were at it again in the third inning as they scored two runs to add to their lead. Spargur led off with a triple and Reiber smacked an RBI double to score her from third. Arnold added her third RBI on the day as she doubled to score Reiber from second.

In the fifth inning, after going down in order in the fourth, White was the second batter to the plate and promptly doubled to put herself in scoring position. Arnold followed with a single to tally her fourth RBI of the day as White scored on the play.

Fairfield added their final run in the sixth inning when Megan Gragg scored, after being walked earlier in the inning, on a fielder’s choice that saw Reiber put out at first base.

The Lady Lions cut down two lead runners at second base in the top of the seventh inning before White got Piketon’s Maci Conley to ground out to third base to end the game.

Fairfield head coach Mark Dettwiller was very complementary of his defense and starting pitcher Kaiti White after the game.

“We played fantastic defense. Kaiti had 11 strikeouts in the circle. Kaiti kept their leadoff batter off balenace and in check today. Defensively, I couldn’t ask for anything better. We got the lead runner at second five times, I don’t think we have don’t that all year,” said Dettwiller.

The Lady Lions advance to the Division III District Semi-Final at Unioto High School on Thursday, May 17. Fairfield will take on Alexander for the right to advance to the district final game.

Fairfield’s Lyndee Spargur (12) slides into third base for a triple as Piketon’s Madison Metzger rushes to apply the tag in the bottom of the third inning Friday at Fairfield High School. The Lady Lions were battling the Lady Redstreaks in the Division III Sectional Final softball showdown. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Lyndee-Spargur-Slide-into-third-vs-Piketon.jpg Fairfield’s Lyndee Spargur (12) slides into third base for a triple as Piketon’s Madison Metzger rushes to apply the tag in the bottom of the third inning Friday at Fairfield High School. The Lady Lions were battling the Lady Redstreaks in the Division III Sectional Final softball showdown.

Beat Lady Redstreaks 6-0 for 17th consecutive sectional title