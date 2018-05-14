Cross County Bushido Club keeps rolling along

Members of the Cross County Bushido Karate Club won 26 awards at the first annual Bushido Karate Tournament, held recently in Lynchburg, Ohio.

Brown Belt winners: Maxine Ludwick – first in Kata and Weapons; Katelin Heizer – first in Weapons and Sparring, second in Grappling and third in Kata; Ariel Kibbey – second in Kata, Weapons and Sparring.

Green Belt winners: Kassie Edwards – first in Sparring, Kata, Weapons and Kicking Contest, second in Advanced Sparring; Sophie Lowe – first in Grappling and second in Kata and Weapons.

White Belt winners: Karissa Moore – first in Sparring, Weapons and Kata and third in Grappling; Madilynn Watkins – first in Weapons and second in Kata; Kinsey Fulks – first in Weapons and second in Kata and Sparring; Noah Aronhalt – first in Weapons and second in Sparring.

The Cross County Bushido Club, located in Lynchburg and Highland, is coached by Kyoshi Rick Ludwick, Sensei Earl Paul, Sensei Nayomie Ludwick and assistant instructor Maxine Ludwick. For information on classes, contact Rick Ludwick at 937-768-2693.

