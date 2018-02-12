Escape attempt thwarted

Charges are pending following an ongoing investigation after a woman allegedly attempted to escape Friday from the Highland County Jail in Hillsboro.

The sheriff’s office said that around 10:15 a.m. Alicia N. Bennett, 31, of Bainbridge, allegedly managed to push a security panel out and climb above a ceiling in the jail.

A spokesperson at the jail said an officer noticed what Bennett was doing and that she only managed to go about 10 feet in the area over the ceiling before she complied with officers’ commands and came down without incident.

“She could not have got anywhere once she got up there,” Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said. “Even if she got to the roof, which you can’t, was she going to risk a 30-foot drop to the ground?”

The clips on the back side of the panels are supposed to keep them from being pushed out, the jail spokesperson said, but Bennett allegedly managed to pop one of the clips out or found one that was loose. The spokesperson said the clip has since been repaired.

Barrera said Bennett has been placed in a cell where she is alone.

Charges are pending the results of an ongoing investigation.

Bennett has been in jail since Feb. 6 on charges of contributing to the delinquency or unruliness of a juvenile and a probation violation.

Bainbridge woman climbed into area above ceiling at jail