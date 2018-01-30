Dozen from L-C FFA at leadership conference

On Jan. 14-15, a dozen members from the Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter traveled to Columbus for the 212 and 360 conferences.

The 212 Leadership Conference is geared for freshmen and sophomore FFA members. Two hundred and twelve is the temperature at which water boils, and the conference focused on taking students to the boiling point of leadership. Water is extremely hot at 212 degrees, but just one more degree gets us to the next level. Students will be challenged to push their limits. The themes for the 212 conference included virtues, growth and collaboration.

The 360 Conference takes students full circle in chapter leadership development by covering every angle for developing action plans for their home chapters. Themes for the 360 conference include action and influence.

The L-C FFA members were able to develop their personal skills in several areas will collaborating with other FFA members from across the state of Ohio.

Submitted by Brandon Young, Lynchburg-Clay FFA reporter.

Lynchburg-Clay FFA members attended the 212/360 Leadership Conferences. Those in attendance included (front row, l-r) Ryan Hornschemeier, Hailee Waits, Hailey Georges, Brailey Young, Austin Leininger and Carly Bingaman; (back row,l-r) Dawson Osborn, Jeremy Bingaman, Kara Williams, Kurt Hamilton, Tyler Unger and Ashton Frazier. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_LC-FFA-pic.jpg Lynchburg-Clay FFA members attended the 212/360 Leadership Conferences. Those in attendance included (front row, l-r) Ryan Hornschemeier, Hailee Waits, Hailey Georges, Brailey Young, Austin Leininger and Carly Bingaman; (back row,l-r) Dawson Osborn, Jeremy Bingaman, Kara Williams, Kurt Hamilton, Tyler Unger and Ashton Frazier.