Caroline Agnes (Cockerill) Wiese Riethmiller

Caroline Agnes Wiese Riethmiller (nee Cockerill), 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at Fairport Baptist Homes in Fairport, N.Y.

Born in Greenfield, Ohio on June 1, 1928, Caroline graduated from McClain High School, Miami University, and achieved her Master of Education degree from the University of Cincinnati.

Many will remember Caroline as a kindergarten teacher for almost 35 years with the Cincinnati Public Schools. She enjoyed the symphony, opera, and musicals and had a beautiful singing voice, often performing as an accomplished soprano soloist. Caroline acted in local theater, joined local hiking clubs, and was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority, NSDAR and Cincinnati Women’s Club. She was also a member of Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church and Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, and sang in their choirs.

Caroline is survived and honored by her daughters, Ellen Segerlin Blackington (Roger) and Carol Wiese (Edward O’Connell). She was a devoted grandmother to grandchildren, Laura Denos (Jason), Sara Segerlin, Steven Segerlin (Paul Kugelman) and Leah Segerlin; plus great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Austin Denos; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Martin Cockerill, Jane Sweeder (Willard), Molly Hays (Vernon) and Martha Applegate (Jack); and great-grandchild, Andrew Denos.

Services and burial in Greenfield will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Caroline Riethmiller to Fairport Baptist Homes (Fairport, N.Y.) at https://fairportbaptisthomes.org/giving/making-a-gift/ or to Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1&.