Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of March 26 to April 1, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 270 911 calls, answered 162 requests for service, dispatched 133 fire and EMS runs, took 25 offense reports and investigated zero traffic crashes.

On March 26 at 9:06 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a Greenfield medical facility to investigate an assault complaint. An offense report was taken and the victim’s injuries were photographed. Law enforcement then went to the residence and arrested the victim’s son, Buddy M. Adams, 40 for one count of domestic violence.

At 5:44 p.m. on March 28 the sheriff’s office received a call from a Karnes Road resident who discovered a firearm had been stolen from her residence. A deputy spoke to the complainant and an offense report was taken.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence on North Gath Road at 9:11 a.m. on March 29 to investigate a breaking and entering complaint. The property owner called the sheriff’s office after discovering his garage had been entered forcefully and items were missing.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 1:52 a.m. on April 1 reporting a domestic dispute at a residence on Cathy’s Court. The victim had already left scene to seek refuge at a relative’s home on Highland Hills Drive. Deputies responded to both locations and interviewed all parties involved. Robby Lee Wilson, 46, was arrested on one count of domestic violence.