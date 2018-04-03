Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
March 29
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Richard Wilson, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
March 30
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Brandon Everhart, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
Dylan Stevenson, 32, Washington Court House, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.
Jeffrey Duncan, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
Shane Storts, 46, Greenfield, was arrested for resisting arrest.
March 31
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jonathan Sweeney, 35, South Salem, was arrested for possession of drug
paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments.
Ethan Lightle, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
Kyle Allen, 23, Woodstock, was issued a citation for failure to control.
Katelyn Conley, 18, Dayton, was issued a citation for driving under
suspension.
Kenneth Haddox II, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with
court orders.
April 1
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Donavan Knisley, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for theft, possession of
drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license, and
fictitious tags.
A 17-year-old Leesburg juvenile was arrested for possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.
INCIDENT
At 2:42 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of South Street reported a theft.
April 2
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jason Fath, 45, Chillicothe, was issued a citation for driving under
suspension.
Jonathan Meadows, 29, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under
suspension and expired registration.
Ashtyn Montgomery, 20, South Salem, was arrested for contempt of court.
Kainan Binegar, 18, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under
suspension.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU