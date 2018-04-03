Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Richard Wilson, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

March 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brandon Everhart, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Dylan Stevenson, 32, Washington Court House, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

Jeffrey Duncan, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Shane Storts, 46, Greenfield, was arrested for resisting arrest.

March 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jonathan Sweeney, 35, South Salem, was arrested for possession of drug

paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Ethan Lightle, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Kyle Allen, 23, Woodstock, was issued a citation for failure to control.

Katelyn Conley, 18, Dayton, was issued a citation for driving under

suspension.

Kenneth Haddox II, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with

court orders.

April 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Donavan Knisley, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for theft, possession of

drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license, and

fictitious tags.

A 17-year-old Leesburg juvenile was arrested for possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.

INCIDENT

At 2:42 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of South Street reported a theft.

April 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jason Fath, 45, Chillicothe, was issued a citation for driving under

suspension.

Jonathan Meadows, 29, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under

suspension and expired registration.

Ashtyn Montgomery, 20, South Salem, was arrested for contempt of court.

Kainan Binegar, 18, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under

suspension.