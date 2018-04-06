Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shawn Rowlands, 34, of Lynchburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Melissa Brunner, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Travis VanFrank, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Benjamin Stockton, 35, of Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Caleb Hammons, 18, of Hillsboro, was charged with contributing to the unruliness of a juvenile.

Joseph Temple, 45, of Hillsboro, was charged with possession of drugs.

Gregory Willey, 28, of Hillsboro, was charged with possession of drugs.

Jessica Sissel, 35, of Sardina, was charged for unlawful purchase of pseudoephedrine.

James Chaffin, 46, of Columbus, was charged with burglary.

Ashley Givan, 31, of Chillicothe, was cited for speed.

Kimberly Walker, 57, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

A female juvenile was charged with drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

A male juvenile was charged with being an unruly juvenile.

A male juvenile was charged with assault.

A male juvenile was charged with criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.

April 5

Jeremy Marsh, 19, of Wilmington, was cited for failure to yield.

Jason Tate Newland, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Christopher Robinson, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Mariah Mider, 25, of Martinsville, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

John Knisley, 38, of New Vienna, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.