Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

The statistics for the week beginning Monday, April 2 through Sunday, April 8 are as follows: The police department received 398 calls (13 – 911), investigated 10 crashes, took five offense reports, made 40 arrests, and completed 220 security checks.

April 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joseph Throckmorton, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for sexual imposition.

ACCIDENT

The police department investigated a crash at the intersection of East Main Street and Chillicothe Avenue. Tag Williams, 59, of Blanchester, pulled onto Chillicothe Avenue and into the path of a vehicle driven by Wendy Bernard, 51, of Hillsboro, who was eastbound and struck the Williams vehicle causing minor damage to both. No injuries were reported. Williams was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.

April 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Misty Lansing, 39, of Peebles, was cited for expired tags.

ACCIDENT

The police department investigated a crash on Highland Drive. Breanna Mottie, 19, of Hillsboro, was operating a 2008 Scion on Highland Drive and failed to maintain control, striking a parked car owned by David Snider, of Hillsboro, causing light damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

April 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kristina Dunn, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Jevon Barr, 25, of Hillsboro, was cited for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Thomas Barney Jr., 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs.